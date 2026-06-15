Late Swings Protect Clark's Gem, Quakes Take Series Finale

Published on June 15, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







San Bernardino, Calif. - The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (34-29) received a masterful start from Derek Clark, and the lineup produced big rallies when they mattered most in the final frames at San Manuel Stadium to secure an 8-1 win over the Inland Empire 66ers (28-35) in the series finale.

Early on, the Quakes benefitted from a pair of groundouts to build an early lead. Ryland Zaborowski supplied the first in the top of the first inning, plating Hayden Alvarez to open the scoring. Two frames later, Major League rehabber Vaughn Grissom repeated the effort, using his to bring John Wimmer home, moving Rancho Cucamonga in front 2-0.

Pitching with a lead to protect, Clark displayed his best stuff, surrendering just one run in his six-inning start. The southpaw scattered five hits, striking out a season-high eight batters along the way, buying enough time for the offense to break out.

As the game headed to the top of the seventh, Rancho Cucamonga's bats sprang to life and broke the game open. Wimmer and Lucas Ramirez opened the frame by recording base hits, placing runners on first and second for Hayden Alvarez. He promptly delivered a two-run double, extending the Quakes' lead to three. Kendrey Maduro then doubled, setting up two runners in scoring position for Zaborowski. His single knocked in another pair, extending the late edge to 6-1.

Rancho Cucamonga kept the offense rolling in the top of the ninth, putting up a two-spot in their final turn at bat. Grissom reached on an infield single, and Maduro doubled him to third base. Jonny McGill cashed in the RBI opportunity, driving in both by delivering a base hit up the middle, upping the advantage to seven.

In the meantime, the Rancho Cucamonga bullpen kept the 66ers silent. Brayan Vergara tossed two scoreless innings in relief of Clark, and Fulton Lockhart contributed a shutout final frame, nailing down the victory.

Following a Monday off, the Quakes make their first-ever trip to ONT Field on Tuesday to begin a six-game series against the Ontario Tower Buzzers. They return home to Morongo Field on June 23rd, opening a six-game series versus the Stockton Ports on Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday and Two Dollar Tuesday.







California League Stories from June 15, 2026

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