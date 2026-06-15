Stockton Ports and Black to Business to Host Unity in the Community Fest on July 3
Published on June 15, 2026 under California League (CalL)
Stockton Ports News Release
STOCKTON, Calif. - The Stockton Ports, in partnership with Black to Business, are proud to present Unity in the Community Fest on Friday, July 3, at Banner Island Ballpark, bringing together the community for an evening of celebration and entertainment.
Running from 2:00 PM to 10:00 PM, Unity in the Community Fest will feature a wide variety of attractions and activities for all ages, including local vendors, food trucks, a live DJ, a dedicated kids zone, community resources, and more.
Admission to the event is $11.50 per ticket, while children ages 5 and under receive free admission.
As communities prepare to celebrate Independence Day, Unity in the Community Fest offers a unique opportunity for residents to come together for an evening of family fun, local culture, and patriotic celebration.
"Unity in the Community Fest is an opportunity to bring people together in a fun and welcoming environment while showcasing the incredible organizations, businesses, and individuals that make our community special," said Jordan Feneck, Ports General Manager. "We're excited to partner with Black to Business to create an event that celebrates connection, culture, and community."
Attendees can expect:
Live DJ entertainment throughout the event
A variety of local food trucks and vendors
Interactive activities and attractions in the Kids Zone
Community organizations and resources
Family-friendly entertainment for all ages
Vendor and community participation opportunities remain available for organizations interested in engaging with attendees and showcasing their products, services, or missions.
Tickets for Unity in the Community Fest are available now. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit StocktonPorts.com or contact the Stockton Ports front office at (209) 644-1900.
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