Rawhide Muzzle Grizzlies Behind Livingston's Excellent Start

Published on June 11, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Visalia Rawhide News Release







Visalia, CA - Dean Livingston pitched five dominant innings without allowing an earned run as the Visalia Rawhide (26-33) beat the Fresno Grizzlies (30-29) 5-1 on Wednesday night at Valley Strong Ballpark.

Visalia wins their fourth consecutive game and takes a 2-0 series lead over Fresno. The Rawhide now trail the Battle for the Highway 99 Rivalry Series 6-5 to the Grizzlies.

Livingston allowed just three baserunners across five innings with six strikeouts. The 2025 4th round draft pick retired the first nine batters of the game. Livingston earned his first win with the Rawhide in his first start at Valley Strong Ballpark and just sixth career outing.

Walvin Mena continued the pitching dominance with three perfect innings in relief. Augie Mojica pitched a scoreless ninth to secure the win.

The Rawhide took a lead in the first inning. JD Dix led off with a walk and Carlos Virahonda then blasted a home run over the left field wall for a 2-0 Visalia lead.

Virahonda hit his 10th home run of the season and became the first Rawhide player with at least 10 homers in the first half of the season since Deyvision De Los Santos in 2022.

The Rawhide doubled the lead in the second. Pedro Blanco reached on an error, Pedro Catuy worked a walk and Ivan Luciano singled to load the bases.

Dix then grounded a ball to the right side of the infield to score Blanco as the inning's first run. Virahonda later came to the plate with the bases loaded and was hit by a pitch to score Catuy.

Blanco blasted a solo home run to left in the third frame for a 5-0 Visalia lead. The Grizzlies plated an unearned run in the fourth to close the night's scoring.

Blanco hit his sixth homer of the season and led the Rawhide with two hits and two runs. Dix extended his team best on-base streak to 25 games. Virahonda has batted in 56 runs on the season- second in the California League.

The Battle for the Highway 99 Rivalry Series continues on Thursday at Valley Strong Ballpark. Thursday is Divorced Dad Rock Night with the sounds of fans' favorite 90's and 2000's alt-rock bands playing at the ballpark all night long. The first 250 fans will receive a Rawhide record coaster thanks to Echelon Security.

Plus any fan who wears a Dad Fit will receive a free ticket to the 4Creeks Pasture by visiting the Rawhide Ticket Office presented by Kaweah Health as the week's Party Works dress-up theme.

The ballgame is also a Thirsty Thursday thanks to Coors Light and Pacifico. Fans 21 and older can purchase $8 canned beers and $6 signature shooters.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM with gates opening for season ticket holders at 5:15 PM and the general public at 5:30 PM.

All Rawhide tickets are available through the team's website and at the stadium box office presented by Kaweah Health from 10 AM to 4 PM on weekdays.







California League Stories from June 11, 2026

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