Topsy-Turvy Contest Favors Quakes on Wednesday Night

Published on June 11, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







San Bernardino, Calif. - The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (33-26) had their hands full against an Inland Empire 66ers (25-34) lineup that gave them all they could handle at San Manuel Stadium, but they endured a chaotic evening to secure a 7-5 victory.

Right away, the Quakes found their groove at the dish, establishing a sizeable lead in the early innings. Marlon Quintero opened the scoring on an RBI groundout in the top of the second, and one inning later, a Kendrey Maduro automatic double and a Ryland Zaborowski two-run home run highlighted a three-run rally, firing Rancho Cucamonga ahead 4-0.

Inland Empire responded in their half of the frame, using a single and two walks to load the bases right away. A Ricardo Cova sacrifice fly got the 66ers on the board, but Quakes starter Ubaldo Soto ensured no further damage. Consecutive strikeouts eliminated the threat, preserving a three-run Rancho Cucamonga edge.

The very next inning, the 66ers followed a similar script. Three straight base hits led off the bottom of the fourth and filled the bases before a Brady O'Brien walk pulled them within two. Once more, though, Soto clutched up on the mound. Two strikeouts sandwiched a popout, guiding the Quakes out of the frame with a two-run edge intact.

Inland Empire received another sacrifice fly in the sixth, this time off O'Brien's bat, decreasing their deficit to one. Nevertheless, the Quakes canceled it out, manufacturing a pair of insurance runs in the top of the eighth. John Wimmer led off by getting hit by a pitch, and he promptly stole second base, drawing a throwing error from Inland Empire catcher Grant Jay on the play. Following a Hayden Alvarez walk, a wild pitch brought Wimmer home and placed Alvarez in scoring position. The center fielder proceeded to steal third base, and a balk plated him, moving Rancho Cucamonga in front 6-3.

The 66ers wasted no time mounting another challenge, using a pair of doubles and a single to begin the bottom of the eighth and cutting Rancho Cucamonga's advantage to two. As runners stood on the corners, Fulton Lockhart emerged from the bullpen to calm the storm. The right-hander struck out two batters, and Marlon Quintero caught O'Brien stealing to finish the frame, maintaining a two-run cushion.

The Quakes added a run in the top of the ninth via another Jay throwing error, going up 7-4 heading into the last half-inning. However, Inland Empire refused to lay down in their ultimate turn at bat. A triple and a throwing error helped Cova circle the bases, immediately neutralizing Rancho Cucamonga's tally. Two batters later, a walk allowed the tying run to bat down to their final out.

As the result hung in the balance, yet again, Quakes' pitching met the moment. He fanned the next batter he faced, nailing down the hard-fought win.

The Quakes are back in action against the 66ers on Thursday at 6:35 PM in game three of their six-game series. RHP Dylan Jordan starts on the hill for Rancho Cucamonga opposite RHP Jose Romero for Inland Empire. Action kicks back off at Morongo Field on June 23rd at 6:30 PM as the Quakes host the Stockton Ports on Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday and Two Dollar Tuesday.







California League Stories from June 11, 2026

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