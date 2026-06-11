Bullpen Strong Despite Grizzlies Loss

Published on June 11, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







VISALIA, Calif.-The Fresno Grizzlies (30-29) fell behind early and never found an offensive answer Wednesday night, dropping their second straight game to the Visalia Rawhide (26-33) in a 5-1 loss at Valley Strong Ballpark.

Visalia struck quickly against Fresno starter Austin Newton. Carlos Virahonda launched a two-run homer in the first inning before the Rawhide added two more runs in the second and another on Pedro Blanco's solo homer in the third, building a 5-0 advantage.

The Grizzlies managed just four hits on the night and were held scoreless through the first three innings by Rawhide starter Dean Livingston.

Fresno's lone run came in the fourth when Cameron Nelson singled, Ashly Andujar followed with a single into left center field and Nelson sped to third before Roldy Brito brought Nelson home with a groundout.

That would be all the offense Fresno could muster.

The Grizzlies finished 0-for-3 with runners in scoring position and left only two runners on base all night as Livingston and the Visalia bullpen consistently stayed ahead in counts and limited opportunities.

Andujar paced the offense with a pair of hits while Nelson and Jesus Freitez added the other two Fresno knocks. Brito drove in the Grizzlies' lone run while the middle of the order was held hitless as Tanner Thach, Carlos Renzullo and Kyle Fossum combined to go 0-for-9.

While the offense struggled, Fresno's bullpen turned in another strong performance.

Bryson Van Sickle entered in the third inning and kept Visalia off the board across 3.1 scoreless innings, allowing just two hits while striking out four.

Jhon Medina followed with two scoreless innings of his own, scattering one hit and one walk while striking out two.

Combined, the Fresno bullpen allowed just three hits and no runs over the final 5.1 innings after Visalia scored five times against Newton.

Newton was charged with the loss after allowing five runs, three earned, over 2.2 innings.

The Grizzlies dropped their second consecutive game in the series and will look to get back on track Thursday night as they continue their six-game set against the Rawhide in Visalia with a 6:35pm first pitch.

Lefty Grif Hughes will make his Fresno debut and make the start with the Grizzlies broadcast on 1430 ESPN Fresno beginning at 6:20pm.







California League Stories from June 11, 2026

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