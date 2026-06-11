Giants Big Third Erases Ports Early Lead

Published on June 11, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - The Ports (24-35) took the early lead against San Jose, but could not keep up with the Giants' (34-25) offense and dropped game two 15-5.

The Ports got on the board first with an explosive start, a Daniel Bucciero lead-off triple (3) and then a Bryan Andrade two-run home run (2) on a line drive to right field in a two-strike count for a 2-0 advantage.

Stockton had their early 2-0 lead quickly erased by Lorenzo Meola and Damian Bravo's back-to-back home runs in the second and a tied 2-2 game.

The Ports would once again strike for two more, a Cesar Gonzalez solo home run (2) then a Max Durrington ground ball scored Edgar Montero for a 4-2 lead in the second.

The Giants were provoked by the early barrage, a seven-run third inning with nine hits for San Jose gave them a 9-4 lead. Another two in the fourth scored on another Bravo home run made it 11-4.

Max Durrington's sacrifice fly in the fourth was the last run scored by the Ports, making it 11-5. San Jose's offense produced four more in the remaining innings for a final score of 15-5, giving the Giants their second win of the series.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS: Josnier Parra struck out five in his 3.1 innings of work.

UP NEXT: The Ports play San Jose in game three of the series. Wednesday's game is scheduled for a 7:05 PM first pitch. RHP Ben Bybee will take the mound for the Giants, and RHP Shotaro Morii gets the ball for Stockton.

It's Barks and Brews Night! On Barks and Brews nights, fans can bring their furry friends along while enjoying $1 Busch Light and Happy Dad's from 6:30 to 8:30 PM.

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2026 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1400 or email at info@stocktonports.com







California League Stories from June 11, 2026

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