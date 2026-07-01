Storm Surge Ahead Late in 10-3 Loss for Ports

Published on July 1, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. - A 2-1 lead going into the bottom of the fifth evaporated for the Ports (4-5, 31-45) on Tuesday night, as they fell 10-3 in game one of the six-game series against the Storm (3-7, 42-34).

Stockton trailed 1-0 going into that top of the fifth, but after Gavin Turley walked on a full count to start the inning, Edgar Montero smacked his second double (7) of the night off the wall in center to tie the game at 1-1. After a hard-hit ground out to second by Shotaro Morii got Montero to third, he came in to score on a wild pitch to put the Ports up 2-1.

Knuckleballer Devin Kirby made his first start for the Ports and fared well for the first four innings before running out of gas in the fifth. The Storm put up four runs on four hits in the bottom of the fifth, including three-straight hits by Lake Elsinore with two down to chase Kirby before Jackson Nove got the final out of the inning with the Storm up 5-2.

Lake Elsinore tacked on three more in the sixth to go up 8-2 on a single by Conner Westenberg and a two-RBI single for George Bilecki, even though it looked like Bilecki interfered with new Ports catcher Ramon Landaeta on a stolen base attempt by Westenberg earlier in the at bat.

An RBI groundout by Landaeta after Max Durrington doubled (6) cut it to 8-3 in the top of the seventh, but the Storm got a run in the eighth on a Yoiber Ocopio single and in the ninth when a groundout plated Bilecki after his leadoff triple that left fielder Breyson Guedez lost in the evening sky in Lake Elsinore.

UP NEXT: Game two is scheduled for a 6:05 PM first pitch with RHP Carlos Medina (2-1, 4.66) starting for the Storm versus LHP Jackson Phipps (3-2, 6.41) going for the Ports.

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2026 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1400 or email at info@stocktonports.com.







California League Stories from July 1, 2026

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