Ports Falter in Finale as Quakes Takes Series

Published on June 29, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. - The Ports couldn't earn a series split this time against the Quakes, as Rancho Cucamonga won 17-4 on Sunday, claiming the six-game set 4-2 and the season series 7-5.

Stockton got out to a 1-0 lead against rehabbing major leaguer Grayson Rodriguez as Michael Brooks doubled to start the game and Breyson Guedez singled up the middle to bring him home. Ports starting pitcher Josiah Romeo had been on fire since his return from the ACL, winning four straight games on a streak that began with a defeat of the Quakes on May 31.

But Rancho had his number on Sunday, racking up 13 hits against the 2024 sixth-round pick. The scoring started for the Quakes in the bottom of the first, when a walk and a double was followed by a two-RBI single for Kendrey Maduro to put the Quakes up 2-1. A 459-foot solo home run for Gabriel Davalillo in the third made it 3-1 Rancho, before the home team piled up eight runs in the bottom of the fourth.

The Quakes sent 11 batters to the plate in the fourth and scored eight runs on 13 hits, including a 420-foot, three-run homer for Maduro and a grand slam by John Wimmer off Josnier Parra to cap the rally and put Rancho up 11-1.

Parra would throw the first 1-2-3 innings by any pitcher in the fifth and sixth, and the Ports got an RBI double from Bryan Andrade to make it an 11-2 game. But the Quakes would put up six more runs in the seventh inning off Alejandro Manzano. Three doubles and another home run for Davalillo - this time a two-run shot - for their 17-2 advantage.

UP NEXT: The Ports will begin a six-game series in Lake Elsinore, starting Tuesday, June 30 at 6:05 PM with Devin Kirby (0-0. 4.00) starting game one for Stockton.

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2026 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1400 or email at info@stocktonports.com.







California League Stories from June 29, 2026

Ports Falter in Finale as Quakes Takes Series - Stockton Ports

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