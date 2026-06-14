Crooked Inning Dooms Sir Loins

Published on June 13, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Visalia Rawhide News Release







Visalia, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (32-30) scored eight runs in the sixth inning to key a 15-4 win over the Visalia Rawhide (27-35) playing Saturday as the Central Valley Sir Loins at Valley Strong Ballpark.

Visalia still leads this week's series 3-2 while Fresno leads the Highway 99 Rivalry Series 8-6.

Visalia no-hit Fresno threw the first five innings of baseball before the Grizzlies exploded for eight runs in the sixth inning and added another five scores in the eighth.

Connor Foley pitched three hitless innings in his first start in Visalia in 2026. The 2024 5th round draft pick struck out six batters and allowed just two baserunners.

The Sir Loins took the lead in the fifth. Pedro Catuy led off with a single, stole second, advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on Eliesbert Alejos' RBI single.

The Grizzlies used seven hits in the sixth inning capped by a grand slam to take a 8-1 lead.

Pedro Blanco hit a three run home run, his seventh of the year, in the eighth to cap the Sir Loins' scoring.

Raul Garayzar led Visalia's bullpen with two innings of work and three strikeouts with just one hit allowed.

Catuy highlighted the offense with two hits.

The Rawhide can still win their third consecutive home series with a win on Sunday evening. Valley Strong Ballpark will host Faith Night with Visalia First. Fans can enjoy a night of fellowship, vendors and family fun to wrap up the rivalry series.

Plus a Family Fun Sunday presented by Spirit Radio and Valley Children's Healthcare means all kids have the opportunity for a postgame running of the bases.

Fans 21 and older can enjoy eight dollar margaritas and micheladas during Sunday's game.

First pitch is scheduled for a special 5:35 PM start time with gates opening for season ticket holders at 4:15 PM and the general public at 4:30 PM.

All Rawhide tickets are available through the team's website and at the stadium box office presented by Kaweah Health starting at Noon on weekend gamedays.







California League Stories from June 13, 2026

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