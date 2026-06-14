Sixth Inning Haunts Quakes in Saturday Night Loss

Published on June 13, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







San Bernardino, Calif. - The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (33-29) let the game get away from them in the sixth inning at San Manuel Stadium as the middle-inning rally condemned them to a 5-2 defeat at the hands of the Inland Empire 66ers (27-34).

The hosts opened the scoring with a bang early, taking the lead in the bottom of the first. Leadoff hitter Dustin Crenshaw hit a solo home run to get the 66ers started at the dish, resulting in a 1-0 lead.

Rancho Cucamonga conjured an immediate response, though, knotting the contest at one in the top of the second. Ryland Zaborowski drew a leadoff walk, and following a Marlon Quintero infield single, a throwing error advanced both baserunners an extra 90 feet. Lucas Ramirez then grounded out to second base, bringing Zaborowski home to tie the score.

For the next four innings, Quakes starter Trey Gregory-Alford broke out his best stuff to hold the 66ers in check. The right-hander did not allow a baserunner to advance past first base in that stretch, keeping the game level past its halfway point.

His dominance bought the offense enough time to figure things out, and they took full advantage in the top of the sixth. Jonny McGill and Zaborowski drew walks to place Quakes on first and second, setting Kevyn Castillo up in an RBI spot. He promptly roped a single into center field, plating McGill to provide Rancho Cucamonga with their first lead at 2-1.

However, Inland Empire's lineup found form in their half of the frame and wrestled the momentum right back. They rallied for four runs, turning a one-run deficit into a three-run lead heading into the final three innings.

Playing from behind once again, the Quakes could not answer back. They went down quietly against the opposition bullpen, handing the 66ers the win.

The Quakes look to bounce back in their series finale against the 66ers on Sunday at 5:35 PM. LHP Derek Clark handles the start for Rancho Cucamonga opposite LHP Jack Bowery for Inland Empire. Action resumes at Morongo Field on June 23rd at 6:30 PM when the Quakes take on the Stockton Ports on Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday and Two Dollar Tuesday.







California League Stories from June 13, 2026

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