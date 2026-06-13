Strong Relief Effort Not Enough in Visalia

Published on June 13, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







VISALIA, CA- Despite a quick start with an early lead, the Fresno Grizzlies were quieted the rest of the way in a 5-1 loss to the Visalia Rawhide Friday night at Valley Strong Ballpark.

Fresno managed just five hits and struck out 14 times while dropping their third game of the first four in the series.

Fresno wasted little time grabbing an early lead.

Yeiker Reyes opened the game with a triple into the right center field gap and scored one batter later on Ashly Andujar's sacrifice fly to right field.

That would prove to be Fresno's only run of the night. Rawhide starter Junior Ciprian settled in after the opening inning, retiring 15 of the next 18 hitters he faced while limiting the Grizzlies to two hits across six innings.

Fresno finished 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position and left five men on base.

Visalia took control in the second inning.

After a two-out walk to Ivan Luciano, Pedro Catuy launched a two-run homer to left-center field to put the Rawhide ahead 2-1.

It was one of only five hits allowed by Fresno pitching all night but immediately flipped the momentum.

The decisive inning came in the fifth. A walk and another free pass put traffic on the bases before Abdias De La Cruz lined an RBI double into center field.

Moments later, Carlos Virahonda reached on a throwing error that allowed two more runs to score, stretching the Visalia lead to 5-1.

Despite the deficit, Fresno's pitching staff continued to keep the game within reach. Riley Kelly was charged with five runs, though only three were earned, over 4.2 innings.

The right-hander struck out four and allowed just three hits before exiting in the fifth.

Easton Marks turned in one of his strongest relief appearances of the season.

The right-hander worked 3.1 scoreless innings and struck out six while allowing only two hits.

Marks retired 10 of the 13 batters he faced and prevented Visalia from adding to its lead down the stretch.

Reyes finished 2-for-4 and accounted for two of Fresno's five hits, while Tanner Thach, Luis Mendez and Jeremy Ciriaco collected the others.

The Grizzlies will look to get the offense back on track Saturday night as they continue their six-game series against the Rawhide in Visalia.

The Grizzlies broadcast will begin at 6:20pm with the Chukchansi Gold Pregame Show and first pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm.







California League Stories from June 13, 2026

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