Slugfest Goes to Giants as They Win Series and First Half Title

Published on June 13, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







STOCKTON, CA - It was another football score in this series between the Giants and Ports, this time a 14-9 victory for San Jose to clinch the California League North first half title with five games left to play due to owning the tie breaker over second place Fresno.

The Ports trailed 2-0 going into the bottom of the second, but tied the game up on an RBI single from Bryan Arendt and an RBI double from Michael Brooks to even the game up at 2-2. But the third inning would be trouble for Stockton just like it was on Wednesday night, putting the Ports in a hole they could not climb out of.

The Giants sent nine to the plate in the third before an out was recorded and eventually scored eight runs off Cole Miller in the fateful frame. Four doubles, two singles, a walk and a home run were put up by San Jose before Miller exited for Donny Troconis. The twenty-year-old Troconis got a 6-4-3 double play before giving up an RBI triple to cap the eight-run inning and put the Ports down 10-2.

An RBI double for Arendt in the fourth and a three-run home run (7) for Bobby Blandford in the fifth got the Ports back within four at 10-6. Each team scored a run in the seventh for an 11-7 game, including a home run (3) for Bryan Andrade.

The Giants would get a three-run homer in the top of the eighth however to push their lead back to 14-7, before solo shots from Cesar Gonzalez (3) and Michael Brooks (2) brought the game to its 14-9 final score.

UP NEXT: Saturday's game is scheduled for a 7:05 PM first pitch with LHP Ricardo Estrada (1-1, 5.35) starting for San Jose against RHP Luis Burgos (1-2, 8.55) for Stockton.

It will be pink night at Banner Island Ballpark presented By Dignity Health St. Joseph's Medical Center, and postgame fireworks.

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2026 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1400 or email at info@stocktonports.com.







California League Stories from June 13, 2026

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