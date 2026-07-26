Streak Snapped as Ports Fall, 11-5, to 66ers

Published on July 26, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - Game five of the six-game series with Inland Empire (12-17,40-55) got away from the Ports (17-12, 44-51) early on Saturday night, snapping their five-game win streak with an 11-5 loss to the 66ers.

Starter Jackson Phipps struggled with command from the get go, walking two of the first three batters he faced with a single in between to load the bases. A comebacker off Phipps' pitching hand allowed a run to score before a bases-loaded walk made it 2-0 Inland Empire.

Three-straight, two-out hits in the second inning plated two more for a 4-0 66ers lead. Inland Empire got three more runs in the third on three hits, an error, and a sac fly to extend their lead to 7-0.

Breyson Guedez tripled (7) to start the fourth and came in on a passed ball to get the Ports on the board. Back-to-back, two-out doubles from Shotaro Morii (7) and Cesar Gonzalez (7) cut it to a 7-2 game, and seemed like Stockton might be building a comeback.

Inland Empire would send nine to the plate however in the fifth, tacking on four more runs on three hits, a sac fly, and another error to extend their lead to 11-2. Bryan Andrade homered (8) out to deep left to make it 11-3 in the sixth inning. Stockton got two more in the eighth on an error at third to plate Michael Brooks and an RBI groundout off the bat of Max Durrington to make it 11-5.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS: Guedez is now second in California League in triples. The Ports issued six walks while working just two of their own offensively. Stockton is just one game behind San Jose for first place in the Cal League and tied with Fresno for second.

UP NEXT: The series finale is scheduled for a 5:35 PM first pitch with RHP Aiden Butler (2-9, 8.95) starting for Inland Empire and the resurgent RHP Josiah Romeo (6-3, 6.66) starting for Stockton.

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2026 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1400 or email at info@stocktonports.com.







California League Stories from July 26, 2026

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