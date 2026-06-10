Grizzlies Pull Close Before Dropping Opener in Visalia

Published on June 10, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







VISALIA, Calif.-Kyle Fossum's sixth-inning home run brought the Fresno Grizzlies within two runs, but Visalia answered immediately and held Fresno off the rest of the way in a 7-3 Rawhide victory Tuesday night at Valley Strong Ballpark.

Fresno struck first in the second inning.

Carlos Renzullo opened the frame with a single and eventually came home on a Luis Mendez sacrifice bunt that gave the Grizzlies a 1-0 advantage.

Jesus Freitez followed with a single to load the bases, but Fresno was unable to add on and stranded two runners.

Visalia turned the game around in the third. Ivan Luciano singled with two outs before Jose Alpuria launched a two-run homer to left field for a 2-1 Rawhide lead.

The Rawhide added another run later in the inning on a wild pitch after Carlos Virahonda and Enyervert Perez produced back-to-back extra-base hits.

The Rawhide extended the advantage in the fifth. JD Dix and Alpuria opened the inning with singles before Virahonda ripped a two-run double to left, pushing the lead to 5-1.

Roldy Brito helped limit further damage by throwing Virahonda out trying to stretch the hit into a triple.

Fresno mounted its best rally in the sixth. Renzullo walked and Kyle Fossum followed with a two-run homer to left field, his fourth of the season, cutting the deficit to 5-3.

Luis Mendez then doubled and Freitez walked, bringing the tying run to the plate, but Ricardo Yan entered from the bullpen and struck out Ashly Andujar to end the threat.

Visalia immediately answered in the bottom half of the inning when Abdias De La Cruz connected on a solo homer off Brady Parker.

The Rawhide added another insurance run in the seventh after Virahonda singled, advanced on a wild pitch and later scored on a force play that included a throwing error.

The Grizzlies had opportunities throughout the night but could not capitalize consistently, finishing 2-for-10 with runners in scoring position and leaving nine men on base.

Fossum paced the Fresno offense with two hits, including the sixth-inning homer, and two RBI.

Reyes added two hits while Mendez contributed a double and RBI. Freitez reached base twice and recorded a hit, while Renzullo scored twice.

Ethan Cole (2-4) took the loss despite striking out four over five innings. The right-hander allowed five runs on 10 hits.

Parker worked the final three innings, striking out eight while allowing two runs, one earned.

Visalia's bullpen proved to be the difference. After Grayson Hitt surrendered Fossum's homer, Yan retired 10 of the final 11 batters he faced and struck out eight over 3.1 scoreless innings to earn the victory.

The Grizzlies continue their six-game series against the Rawhide on Wednesday night at Valley Strong Ballpark with first pitch scheduled for 6:35.

The Grizzlies broadcast will be on 790 ESPN Fresno with the Chukchansi Gold Pregame Show beginning at 6:20pm.







California League Stories from June 10, 2026

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