Five-Run Inning Tilts Game Away from Grizzlies

Published on June 6, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







FRESNO, Calif. - A seven-run fifth inning proved to be the difference as the Lake Elsinore Storm defeated the Fresno Grizzlies 9-4 Friday night at Chukchansi Park.

The Grizzlies struck first in the second inning when Kyle Fossum doubled to center field and Luis Mendez followed with an RBI single to put Fresno ahead 1-0. It was the only lead of the night for the Grizzlies, who dropped to 29-26 on the season.

Lake Elsinore answered in the third when Jose Verdugo launched a two-run homer to left field, turning a one-run deficit into a 2-1 Storm advantage.

After Fresno was held to one run through the first five innings, the Storm broke the game open in the fifth.

Kerrington Cross connected on a two-run homer before Lake Elsinore added five more runs in the frame. RBI hits from Jorge Quintana and Dylan Grego, along with a two-run triple from Wideman, helped push the lead to 9-1.

Marcos Herrera suffered the loss after allowing nine runs on 11 hits in 4.2 innings.

Bryson Van Sickle provided relief stability, tossing 4.1 scoreless innings while allowing three hits and striking out one.

He also picked off Yoiber Ocopio at first base as part of a strong outing from the bullpen.

Fresno chipped away late. Carlos Renzullo delivered a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning to score Roldy Brito before the Grizzlies added two more runs in the eighth.

Brito doubled and Renzullo followed with a two-run double to center, trimming the deficit to 9-4.

Brito paced the offense with a 2-for-4 night and scored twice, while Renzullo finished 2-for-3 with three RBI. Mendez also drove in a run and Fossum collected Fresno's lone extra-base hit before the late innings.

The Grizzlies were efficient with runners in scoring position, going 2-for-5, but managed only eight hits overall.

Lake Elsinore starter Kruz Schoolcraft earned his first victory of the season after limiting Fresno to one run across five innings.

Fresno will look to bounce back Saturday night as the six-game series against Lake Elsinore continues at Chukchansi Park with Kids Make the Rules Night at 6:50pm.

Riley Kelly will take the ball for Fresno and the game will be broadcast on CBS 47. Marcos Herrera suffered the loss after allowing nine runs on 11 hits in 4.2 innings.

Bryson Van Sickle provided relief stability, tossing 4.1 scoreless innings while allowing three hits and striking out one.

He also picked off Yoiber Ocopio at first base as part of a strong outing from the bullpen.

Fresno chipped away late. Carlos Renzullo delivered a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning to score Roldy Brito before the Grizzlies added two more runs in the eighth.

Brito doubled and Renzullo followed with a two-run double to center, trimming the deficit to 9-4.

Brito paced the offense with a 2-for-4 night and scored twice, while Renzullo finished 2-for-3 with three RBI. Mendez also drove in a run and Fossum collected Fresno's lone extra-base hit before the late innings.

The Grizzlies were efficient with runners in scoring position, going 2-for-5, but managed only eight hits overall.

Lake Elsinore starter Kruz Schoolcraft earned his first victory of the season after limiting Fresno to one run across five innings.

Fresno will look to bounce back Saturday night as the six-game series against Lake Elsinore continues at Chukchansi Park with Kids Make the Rules Night at 6:50pm.

Riley Kelly will take the ball for Fresno and the game will be broadcast on CBS 47.

ABOUT THE FRESNO GRIZZLIES The Fresno Grizzlies are a proud affiliate of the Colorado Rockies organization. The club advanced to the California League playoffs in 2025 and continues to post some of Minor League Baseball's highest attended games. The 2026 season marks the Grizzlies' 25th year in Downtown Fresno.

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FRESNO, Calif. - A seven-run fifth inning proved to be the difference as the Lake Elsinore Storm defeated the Fresno Grizzlies 9-4 Friday night at Chukchansi Park.

The Grizzlies struck first in the second inning when Kyle Fossum doubled to center field and Luis Mendez followed with an RBI single to put Fresno ahead 1-0. It was the only lead of the night for the Grizzlies, who dropped to 29-26 on the season.

Lake Elsinore answered in the third when Jose Verdugo launched a two-run homer to left field, turning a one-run deficit into a 2-1 Storm advantage.

After Fresno was held to one run through the first five innings, the Storm broke the game open in the fifth.

Kerrington Cross connected on a two-run homer before Lake Elsinore added five more runs in the frame. RBI hits from Jorge Quintana and Dylan Grego, along with a two-run triple from Wideman, helped push the lead to 9-1.

Marcos Herrera suffered the loss after allowing nine runs on 11 hits in 4.2 innings.

Bryson Van Sickle provided relief stability, tossing 4.1 scoreless innings while allowing three hits and striking out one.

He also picked off Yoiber Ocopio at first base as part of a strong outing from the bullpen.

Fresno chipped away late. Carlos Renzullo delivered a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning to score Roldy Brito before the Grizzlies added two more runs in the eighth.

Brito doubled and Renzullo followed with a two-run double to center, trimming the deficit to 9-4.

Brito paced the offense with a 2-for-4 night and scored twice, while Renzullo finished 2-for-3 with three RBI. Mendez also drove in a run and Fossum collected Fresno's lone extra-base hit before the late innings.

The Grizzlies were efficient with runners in scoring position, going 2-for-5, but managed only eight hits overall.

Lake Elsinore starter Kruz Schoolcraft earned his first victory of the season after limiting Fresno to one run across five innings.

Fresno will look to bounce back Saturday night as the six-game series against Lake Elsinore continues at Chukchansi Park with Kids Make the Rules Night at 6:50pm.

Riley Kelly will take the ball for Fresno and the game will be broadcast on CBS 47.

ABOUT THE FRESNO GRIZZLIES The Fresno Grizzlies are a proud affiliate of the Colorado Rockies organization. The club advanced to the California League playoffs in 2025 and continues to post some of Minor League Baseball's highest attended games. The 2026 season marks the Grizzlies' 25th year in Downtown Fresno.







California League Stories from June 6, 2026

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