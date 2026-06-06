Ontario Walks Away from Ports in 10-7 Loss

Published on June 6, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







ONTARIO, Calif. - The Ports and Tower Buzzers both walked 12 batters on Friday night, but Ontario just had a few more key hits and extra base hits to come away with a 10-7 win over Stockton to tie the series at 2-2.

A two-run homer (14) for league leader Easton Shelton and a pair of doubles by Mairo Martinus were the big knocks in the game for Ontario that prevented them from stranding runners at the same clip as Stockton, as the Ports left 13 runners on base to seven by the Tower Buzzers, even though Ontario had just one more hit.

The Ports got out to a 2-0 lead in the second inning on a double (3) by Jared Sprague-Lott and an RBI groundout from Edgar Montero. The first double by Martinus made it a 2-1 game in the third inning before the two-run bomb by Shelton put Ontario up 3-2. The Buzzers got another run on an RBI single by AJ Soldra in the fourth to go up 4-2 before Stockton tied the game in the top of the fifth.

Michael Brooks started the fifth by reaching on an error at third that was followed by a one-out double into left for Bobby Blandford to cut the deficit to 4-3. Blandford would eventually cross home on a balk to tie the game at 4-4, and we had a new ballgame going into the bottom of the fifth.

But Itsuki Takemoto ran into trouble in that fateful fifth, walking four batters and giving up a double to Martinus to plate a pair. Blake Hammond entered the game and hit a batter on the back foot before getting a strikeout and a double play ball to end the inning with Ontario ahead 7-4. Two more walks, a single, a balk and a sac fly against Hammond in the sixth produce two more Tower Buzzer runs to make it 9-4. Another run against Robert Puason in the seventh on a walk, a hit batter, and an error on a throw to third by Bryan Arendt made it 10-4 Ontario after seven innings.

The Ports put up a fight in the ninth, scoring on a bases loaded single by Byran Andrade, and bases loaded walks for Montero and Brooks to cut it to 10-7. Stockton brought the go-ahead run to the plate, but Ontario got Daniel Bucciero to strike out before Blandford drove a fly ball to the warning track in center, narrowly missing extra bases to end the ballgame.

UP NEXT: Game five is set for a 6:35 PM first pitch, with RHP Brady Smith (0-3, 4.73) starting for Ontario versus RHP Donny Troconis (0-3, 9.30) for Stockton.

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2026 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1400 or email at info@stocktonports.com.







California League Stories from June 6, 2026

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