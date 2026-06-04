Ontario Takes Game Two in Pitchers' Duel

Published on June 4, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







ONTARIO, Calif. - Game two went to the Tower buzzers on Wednesday night as they kept the Ports from replicating yesterday's offensive outburst in a 4-2 loss for Stockton, tying the series at 1-1.

Jackson Nove was solid in his first start as a Stockton Port, surrendering a pair of solo home runs in four innings of work, with three hits and no walks and three strikeouts. A home run by A.J. Soldra (7) put the Tower Buzzers up 1-0 in the third. The Ports answered when Breyson Guedez doubled into left with two outs to score Daniel Bucciero and tie the game at 1-1.

But Ontario answered quickly with a solo shot to start the fourth on Chase Harlan's eighth of the year to put the Tower Buzzers up 2-1. They got two more runs in the sixth of Josnier Parra to go ahead 4-1 on a double from Harlan and a single from Joendry Vargas.

Stockton put the first two aboard in the seventh inning on a walk by Logan Sauve and a single from Guedez, but a double play off the bat of Shotaro Morii stopped that rally. The same part of the order got things going in the top of the ninth on singles by Sauve and Guedez. Edgar Montero singled home Sauve to cut the deficit to 4-2, but another double play ball to third off the bat of Cesar Gonzalez ended the ballgame.

UP NEXT: Game three is set for a 6:35 PM first pitch with RHP Mason Estrada (1-1, 6.98) starting for Ontario versus RHP Shotaro Morii (0-2, 15.00) opening for Stockton.

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2026 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1400 or email at info@stocktonports.com.







California League Stories from June 4, 2026

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