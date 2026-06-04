66ers to Host 2nd Annual San Bernardino Kittens Night

Published on June 4, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Inland Empire 66ers News Release







San Bernardino, CA: The Inland Empire 66ers of San Bernardino Professional Baseball Club, the California League affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, have partnered with Cats of San Bernardino to present the Second Annual SB Kittens Night at San Manuel Stadium on Saturday, June 13th at 6:35 pm. The Sixers will welcome the rival Rancho Cucamonga Quakes to the ballpark that night.

Kittens Night pays homage to the history of San Bernardino baseball as the city was home to the San Bernardino Kittens, a Class-D team in the Southern California League in 1913.

The team's moniker was inspired by the name of its veteran player/team owner, Kitty Brashear, who had played in the Majors in 1899 for the Louisville Colonels of the National League.

The first 1,200 fans in attendance will receive a commemorative San Bernardino Kittens jersey. Hats and jackets will be on sale in the team store or online at 66ers.com. Fans can also bring their well-behaved cats to the stadium for the festivities with gates opening at 5:35 pm. There will be areas for fans to take photos with their felines to document their kitty's special trip to a baseball game.

"Last year's SB Kittens Night was a huge success so we could not wait to partner with Cats of San Bernardino to make it an annual affair," Inland Empire 66ers General Manager Hollee Haines said. "This is a great opportunity for us because we can merge the zany fun of Minor League Baseball with the long baseball history of the region and do it all to help a wonderful cause in the process."

66ers players will be wearing special jerseys that will be auctioned off following the contest with proceeds going to Cats of San Bernardino, a 501c3 charity whose mission is a dedication to save the lives of cats and kittens in San Bernardino. Cats of San Bernardino will be operating a cat adoption event at the stadium during the game.

Tickets to the game and information regarding all 66ers' promotions can be found at 66ers.com or by calling (909) 888-9922.







California League Stories from June 4, 2026

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