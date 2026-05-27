Media Advisory - Inland Empire 66ers to Host "The Great Race" Finish Line

Published on May 26, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Inland Empire 66ers News Release







San Bernardino, CA: The Inland Empire 66ers of San Bernardino Professional Baseball Club, announced today that San Manuel Stadium, the home of the Sixers, will provide the finish line for one leg line of the world famous "Great Race" on June 27th.

The Great Race, which dates to 1983, features roughly 120 vintage vehicles built prior to 1975 that take part in segmented races. This year's edition celebrates the 100th anniversary of America's legendary "Mother Road", Route 66. The Saturday, June 27th portion of the race will finish at the front of San Manuel Stadium. The cars will then put on display prior to the 66ers home contest versus San Jose at 6:35 pm. Fans are welcome to walk among the vintage roadsters and meet the competing race teams.

"What an amazing opportunity for the 66ers to host the Great Race in conjunction with the City of San Bernardino," Inland Empire 66ers General Manager Hollee Haines said. "So much of our region's history is linked to our teams' namesake, Route 66. Our ballclub has embraced the history of Route 66 and the 66ers' insignia even features a mechanic to honor the people who kept the roadsters running on that famous stretch."

The 2026 Hemmings Great Race presented by Coker Tires has a purse of $160,000 with the winning team taking home an estimated $50,000. The original event was inspired by the hijinks in the classic 1965 film, The Great Race, featuring Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon.

The 66ers are calling on local car clubs, racing entities or any organization/company related to the auto industry to contact us to take part in the festivities. For information, contact Joe McIntyre of the 66ers front office at (909) 495-7616 or email jmcintyre@ie66ers.com.

Tickets to the game and information regarding all 66ers' promotions can be found at 66ers.com or by calling (909) 888-9922.







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