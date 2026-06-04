Nelson's 3-Run Homer Completes Grizzlies 2nd Straight Walk off of Lake Elsinore

Published on June 4, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







FRESNO, Calif. - Cam Nelson's three-run home run completed another improbable comeback for the Fresno Grizzlies who walked off the Lake Elsinore Storm for the second consecutive night, winning 6-5 again on Wednesday at Chukchansi Park.

For the second straight evening, the Grizzlies entered the ninth inning trailing and needing late magic.

For the second straight night, they found it.

Fresno scored six runs in its final four outs, erasing a five-run deficit and stunning the California League South leaders to improve to 29-24 on the season.

The Storm controlled much of the night behind starter Felix Castro.

The right-hander limited Fresno to three hits across five scoreless innings while striking out five. Lake Elsinore broke through against Ethan Cole in the fourth when Kerrington Cross launched a solo homer before Bradley Frye doubled home a run and Qrey Lott followed with a two-run blast to left-center, putting the Storm ahead 4-0.

Cole settled down after the four-run inning and turned in six innings while striking out six. The right-hander also received plenty of help from his defense and battery mate.

Jesus Freitez threw out two runners attempting to advance, while Cole picked Ryan Wideman off first base twice.

Nelson added an outfield assist in the eighth inning, cutting down Wideman at the plate to keep the deficit at five runs.

Lake Elsinore added another run in the eighth on George Bilecki's solo homer against Easton Marks, extending the lead to 5-0 and leaving the Grizzlies down to their final six outs.

Fresno finally threatened in the ninth.

Clayton Gray opened the inning with a walk before Tanner Thach and Derek Bernard followed with consecutive singles to load the bases.

Carlos Renzullo brought home the first run on a groundout before a wild pitch allowed Thach to score, trimming the deficit to 5-2.

After Jesus Freitez lifted a sacrifice fly to score Bernard, the Grizzlies still trailed 5-3 with two outs and only one runner aboard. Luis Mendez worked a walk to bring the tying run to the plate and set the stage for Nelson.

And down to the final strike, Nelson delivered.

On a 1-2 pitch from Rordy Mejia, Nelson unloaded on a drive to right field.

The ball carried well over the wall for his second homer of the season, sending the Grizzlies pouring out of the dugout as Mendez and Ashly Andujar raced home ahead of him.

The dramatic finish capped another resilient effort from Fresno, which has now won consecutive walk-off games against Lake Elsinore after entering the ninth inning trailing in both contests.

It's the second time this season that the Grizzlies have overcome a deficit of five of more runs in the ninth and it's the fourth walk-off of the year for Fresno.

Nelson finished with three RBI, while Thach, Bernard, Gray, Mendez, Freitez and Renzullo each contributed a hit. No Grizzlies hitter had multiple hits on the night but Thach extended his hitting streak to 24 games in the 9th.

Renzullo collected his second triple of the season and Freitez added an RBI while also throwing out a runner and stealing a base.

Marks earned the victory with three innings of relief, allowing one run while striking out three. Mejia was charged with the loss and blown save after inheriting a two-run lead with two runners aboard in the ninth.

The series continues Thursday night at Chukchansi Park as the Grizzlies look to keep their momentum rolling after another unforgettable comeback victory. Austin Newton will take the hill for Fresno against Bryan Balzer of Lake Elsinore with first pitch scheduled for 6:50pm.







California League Stories from June 4, 2026

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