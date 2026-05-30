Missed Opportunities Cost Grizzlies in Front of Packed House

Published on May 29, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







FRESNO, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies spent much of Friday night chasing the San Jose Giants, and despite plenty of opportunities to swing the game, came up just short in a 4-3 loss before 12,372 fans at Chukchansi Park - the fourth-largest crowd of the MiLB season.

The defeat pulls Fresno and San Jose even atop the California League North standings at 27-22 as the divisional battle tightened entering the weekend.

San Jose struck quickly against Austin Newton, capitalizing on an early opportunity in the first inning. Damian Bravo doubled and came home on Hayden Jatczak's RBI double before a throwing error allowed another run to score, giving the Giants a quick 2-0 edge.

One inning later, Broedy Poppell added to the lead with a solo homer to right, putting Fresno in an early three-run hole.

The Grizzlies had chances to answer throughout the first half of the game but repeatedly left traffic on the bases. Ashly Andujar doubled in the second and Kyle Fossum followed with a single, but a double play erased the inning.

Fresno stranded runners in scoring position again in the fourth after Tanner Thach and Matt Klein opened the inning with back-to-back hits before Fossum's sacrifice fly finally broke through and trimmed the deficit to 3-1.

While the offense searched for momentum, Brady Parker delivered one of Fresno's strongest relief outings of the season.

Entering in the fifth, Parker kept the Giants from adding on, tossing four scoreless innings with seven strikeouts and allowing just one hit.

Time and again, Parker slammed the door to give the Grizzlies chances to climb back, striking out hitters in big moments and helping Fresno stay within striking distance.

The Grizzlies finally began to cash in during the eighth. Derek Bernard sparked the inning with his 10th double of the season before Tanner Thach lined an RBI single to center to make it a one-run game.

Fresno then moved the tying run to third after a walk and wild pitch, but San Jose escaped as Sam Bower stranded two runners to preserve the 3-2 lead.

San Jose manufactured an important insurance run in the ninth, turning a leadoff pair of singles into a sacrifice-style forceout RBI from Jatczak to extend the lead to 4-2.

Fresno refused to go quietly. Cameron Nelson doubled, Derek Bernard punched an RBI single to right, and Thach followed with another hit to bring the tying run aboard.

But with the crowd on its feet, the Giants finally closed the door, leaving the Grizzlies to wonder what could have been after finishing 3-for-17 with runners in scoring position and leaving 11 men on base.

Newton suffered the loss despite striking out 8 in four innings while Parker added seven K's in four scoreless innings of relief. Yanzel Correa struck out two and gave up a run in the ninth.

The offense was paced by Bernard and Thach who each went 3-5 with an RBI and a run scored.

The series has two games remaining this weekend with Marcos Herrera taking the ball for the Grizzlies on Saturday night against left hander Ricardo Estrada of San Jose. First pitch is scheduled for 6:50pm at Chukchansi Park.







California League Stories from May 29, 2026

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