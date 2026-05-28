Three-Run 7th Pushes Grizzlies Past Giants

Published on May 28, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







FRESNO, Calif. - The Fresno Grizzlies found a way again against the bullpen Wednesday night, rallying from a two-run deficit in the seventh inning to stun the San Jose Giants 3-2 at Chukchansi Park and claim their second straight win in the pivotal six-game series between California League North rivals.

Trailing 2-0 entering the bottom of the seventh and limited to just one hit through the first five innings, Jeremy Ciriaco's two-run single flipped the game in Fresno's favor before Seth Clausen finished off the final six outs to seal the victory.

San Jose struck first in the third when Broedy Poppell launched a solo homer to right field off Grizzlies starter Angel Jimenez, snapping a scoreless tie and briefly quieting the crowd at Chukchansi Park.

The Giants threatened for more after Andy Polanco doubled and Jhonny Level walked, but Jimenez stranded both runners to keep Fresno within striking distance.

Jimenez settled in from there, giving Fresno exactly what it needed on a rainy night.

The right-hander allowed two runs on five hits across six-plus innings while striking out one and working efficiently through a Giants lineup that entered the night among the California League's most productive offenses.

Jordan Gottesman kept Fresno's offense in check for San Jose, striking out seven and allowing just one hit through five scoreless innings.

Tanner Thach's two walks and Carlos Renzullo's third-inning single were among the few bright spots early as the Grizzlies struggled to generate consistent traffic.

San Jose added to its lead in the seventh when Lorenzo Meola doubled into left and later scored on Dario Reynoso's single, stretching the Giants advantage to 2-0 and putting Fresno in danger of wasting another strong effort from its pitching staff.

Instead, the Grizzlies answered immediately. Tanner Thach and Matt Klein drew walks to start the bottom of the seventh before Ashly Andujar reached on a force play to load traffic.

Clayton Gray followed with a walk to force San Jose into another pitching change, and Carlos Renzullo lifted a sacrifice fly to center to put Fresno on the board.

Ciriaco delivered the biggest swing of the night moments later.

With two outs and two runners aboard, the second baseman ripped a single into left field, scoring Andujar and Gray to give Fresno its first lead of the night at 3-2.

Clausen slammed the door from there. Entering after Reynoso's RBI single in the seventh, the right-hander retired all eight batters he faced over three dominant innings, striking out three to improve to 3-1 while lowering his ERA to 1.88.

The Grizzlies defense backed the effort behind their pitchers.

Jeremy Ciriaco, Ashly Andujar and Tanner Thach turned a key double play in the seventh, while Roldy Brito made several steady plays in the outfield to help keep San Jose down

Fresno finished with just three hits but made them count, going 1-for-3 with runners in scoring position while drawing four walks and capitalizing on San Jose mistakes.

Ciriaco drove in two runs, Renzullo added an RBI sacrifice fly, and Thach reached base three times to pace the offense, including an 8th inning single that extended his hitting streak to 18 games.

The win moved Fresno to 27-20 and strengthened the Grizzlies' grip atop the California League North, pushing them two game ahead of the Giants entering the third contest of a six-game divisional showdown at Chukchansi Park.

The Grizzlies will turn to left hander Ethan Cole on Thursday night when the series continues at 6:50pm.







California League Stories from May 28, 2026

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