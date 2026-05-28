Phipps Foils Quakes in 3-2 Ports Win

Published on May 28, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - Another one run ballgame and another win for the Ports, as they held on for a 3-2 victory over the Quakes on Wednesday night for their fourth-straight win and a 2-0 lead in the six-game series.

A three-run outburst in the fourth inning by the Ports was all the run support starter Jackson Phipps needed in one of his best outings as a pro, as he didn't allow a run over six innings on four hits with no walks and two strikeouts for his first career quality start.

The sixth inning was the only frame Phipps allowed two base runners, and even those were on a pair of seeing-eye singles. The lefty out of Jacksonville state worked quickly and avoided going deep into counts, keeping his defense sharp, including Bobby Blanford taking a potential home run away by reaching up over the wall in center to start the fifth inning.

Stockton's three-run rally in the fourth started with a walk by Gavin Turley before a base hit by Breyson Guedez through the left side. Bryan Andrade singled into right center where the ball was bobbled by the center fielder and Turley came in to score and make it 1-0 Ports. Shotaro Morii then singled into right to score Guedez for a 2-0 advantage. Morii stole second and the throw from the catcher skipped into center allowing Andrade to come it and make it 3-0 Ports lead.

Rancho got within a run in the seventh inning after Yokelvin Reyes came in out of the pen for them and threw three perfect innings to slow down Stockton's offense and keep the Quakes within striking distance. A two-out balk by Bjay Cooke scored a run from third, before a big blast onto the berm in right center by Rubel Cespedes cut it to a 3-2 game.

Brayan Restituyo pitched a scoreless eighth and Kade Brown got around a pair of singles through the right side to earn his first save with Stockton by striking out the final two batters of the game.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS: After going 0 for their first 23 in games where they were out hit by their opponents, the Ports have won three of their last four games while being out hit. It was their second night in a row being out hit 9-7 and coming away with a one-run victory, and they are now 8-6 in one-run games. Stockton is now 8-4 when they don't commit an error.

Logan Sauve entered the game in the eighth inning after Owen Carapellotti exited due to injury, and he immediately threw out a would-be base stealer and singled up the middle to extend his on-base streak to 16 games.

UP NEXT: Game three is scheduled for a 7:05 PM first pitch with RHP Dylan Jordan (1-2, 4.58) starting for Rancho Cucamonga versus RHP Shotaro Morii (0-1, 9.00) who will function as the opener for Stockton.

It will be a Barks and Brews night where fans can bring their furry friends along while enjoying $1 Busch Light and Happy Dad's from 6:30 to 8:30 PM.

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2026 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1400 or email at info@stocktonports.com.







California League Stories from May 28, 2026

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