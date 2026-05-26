Grizzlies Erase Five-Run Deficit to Slay Giants in Opener

Published on May 26, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







FRESNO, Calif.-From down five early, to scoring the last eight runs of the game, the Fresno Grizzlies (26-20) regained sole possession of first place with an 8-5 win over the San Jose Giants in Tuesday morning's series opener at Chukchansi Park.

Fresno's opening a pivotal six-game battle between California League North leaders with a comeback victory in front of 6,653 fans.

Trailing 5-0 through four innings, Fresno flipped the game with a four-run fourth and a four-run eighth to beat San Jose for the fifth time in seven meetings.

San Jose wasted little time jumping in front. Jhonny Level launched a leadoff home run in the opening inning and the Giants added another run on Dario Reynoso's RBI double to grab a quick 2-0 lead against Riley Kelly.

The Giants stretched the margin to 3-0 in the third when Reynoso tripled and came home on Lorenzo Meola's RBI single.

San Jose added two more in the fourth as Andy Polanco and Broedy Poppell singled ahead of Level's RBI knock and a Bravo forceout that plated another run to make it 5-0.

Fresno finally broke through in the bottom of the fourth and immediately changed the tone of the game.

Derek Bernard doubled and Tanner Thach walked before Clayton Gray lined an RBI single to right.

Luis Mendez and Jeremy Ciriaco followed with walks to force in another run before Cameron Nelson delivered the biggest swing of the inning, lining a two-run single to center to suddenly trim the deficit to 5-4.

The Grizzlies threatened again in the fifth when Thach singled and Ashly Andujar followed with a hit to put runners at second and third, but San Jose escaped the inning and preserved the one-run lead.

Kelly settled in after the rough start and completed five innings, allowing five runs on eight hits while striking out three.

Behind him, Manuel Olivares turned the game. The right-hander tossed three scoreless innings of relief, allowing just one hit while keeping Fresno within striking distance to earn his second win of the season.

The bullpen effort was backed by sharp defense and aggressive baserunning.

Matt Klein threw out Lorenzo Meola attempting to steal and picked off Level at first, while Olivares later erased Polanco with a pickoff to keep traffic off the bases during a critical stretch of the game.

After coming up empty in the seventh despite Roldy Brito reaching third base, Fresno finally broke through in decisive fashion in the eighth.

Klein opened the inning with a walk, Andujar singled and Clayton Gray walked to load the bases before Carlos Renzullo, batting for Mendez, delivered a two-run single to left to give Fresno its first lead of the morning at 6-5.

The Grizzlies kept pouring it on. Ciriaco moved the runners with a sacrifice bunt and Nelson punched another RBI single through the infield to score Gray.

Brito followed with a sacrifice bunt that brought home Renzullo, capping a four-run inning and extending the lead to 8-5.

Nelson finished 2-for-4 with three RBI, continuing to deliver in big moments, while Andujar stayed red hot with two hits and a walk.

Brito added two hits and an RBI, Gray scored twice and drove in a run, and Renzullo delivered the pivotal pinch-hit knock off the bench.

Dylan Crooks closed the door in the ninth, striking out Poppell and Level before working around a two-out double to secure his fourth save. Crooks extended his scoreless streak to ten consecutive games despite surrendering his first hit allowed since the calendar turned to May.

The Grizzlies aim to took the momentum into the rest of the series with game two coming on Wednesday night at 6:50pm. Angel Jimenez will take the ball for Fresno against lefty Jordan Gottesman of San Jose.







California League Stories from May 26, 2026

Grizzlies Erase Five-Run Deficit to Slay Giants in Opener - Fresno Grizzlies

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