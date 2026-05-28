Rancho Cucamonga Comeback Bid Comes up One Run Short on Wednesday Night

Published on May 28, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Stockton, Calif. - The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (25-22) could not kick their offense into gear in time at Banner Island Ballpark as they dropped a 3-2 contest to the Stockton Ports (20-27).

In the early stages, Quakes starter Ubaldo Soto flashed his ace stuff as he breezed through the Stockton order. Through his first three innings, the right-hander scattered three hits and a walk, stranding three baserunners, fanning three hitters as well.

However, the Ports broke through and took the lead in the bottom of the fourth. Bryan Andrade and Shotaro Morii produced RBI singles while another run crossed on a throwing error, extending Stockton's newfound advantage to 3-0.

With the Ports capturing the momentum at the plate, Yokelvin Reyes entered from the bullpen and steadied the ship for the Quakes. He carved up the opposition lineup in his three-inning outing, retiring every batter he faced to keep Rancho Cucamonga in the game.

His offense backed him up in the top of the seventh, striking twice with two outs to charge within a run. Jonny McGill led off the frame by lacing a base hit to right field, promptly advancing to third base on two groundouts. A balk allowed him to cross home plate, and on the very next pitch, Rubel Cespedes cranked a solo home run, providing the Quakes a late boost.

Rancho Cucamonga mounted one final push in the top of the ninth, turning to the bench to put pressure on the Ports. Kevyn Castillo ripped a one-out single, and upon turning to Ryland Zaborowski as a pinch hitter, he grounded a single into right field on the first pitch he saw, placing both the tying and go-ahead runs on base.

However, the game-tying swing eluded the Quakes. The Ports picked up the final two outs in short order, shutting down the rally and locking down the close win.

The Quakes look to turn their fortunes around against the Ports on Thursday at 7:05 in game three of their six-game series. RHP Dylan Jordan toes the slab for the Quakes opposite RHP Shotaro Morii for Stockton. Play picks back up at Morongo Field on June 2nd at 6:30 PM as the Quakes host the Visalia Rawhide on Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday.







California League Stories from May 28, 2026

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