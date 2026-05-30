Ports Strand 12 Runners in 3-1 Loss to Quakes

Published on May 29, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - The third pitcher's duel of the series with the Quakes went to Rancho Cucamonga on Friday night, as they evened up the six-game series at 2-2 with a 3-1 win over Stockton.

The Ports (20-29) got four innings of one-run ball from Josnier Parra in his first start and second appearance with Stockton, giving up just two hits and no walks with four strikeouts.

Cole Miller allowed a two-run homer from Anyelo Marquez (8) when he entered in the fifth inning, but he settled in from there and would go on to pitch five frames, allowing just the two runs with no walks as well and six punchouts. But Stockton stranded 12 runners on the night, including leaving them loaded in the sixth.

A home run for Kendry Maduro (8) with two outs in the first inning put the Quakes (27-22) up 1-0 for the only run Parra would allow. But Stockton answered in the bottom of the inning with a leadoff double (3) from Max Durrington and Gavin Turley delivered a two out double (2) into center to tie the game at 1-1.

Rancho's starter Alton Davis was dominant in his five innings, allowing just one run on four hits with two walks and seven strikeouts. The Ports looked like they were going to get something going after Davis exited and reliever Marco Vega issued a pair of one-out walks.

But the Quakes pulled the plug quickly on Vega, and brought Jaren Warwick out to quell the rally. Edgar Montero would rip a hard hit single up the middle to load the bases, but Warwick would strike out Cesar Gonzalez and get a ground out to second by Durrington to end the threat.

The Ports put two aboard in the eighth on a Jared Sprague-Lott walk and a single for Logan Sauve, but Warwick struck out Montero this time and Breyson Guedez appeared to be victimized by a high strike call to end that rally.

UP NEXT: Game five is set for a 7:05 PM first pitch with RHP Trey Gregory-Alford (2-1, 2.75) starting for the Quakes versus RHP Luis Burgos (1-1, 3.95) on the mound for Stockton. Fans will have a chance to win a gift card from Allegiant Airlines and it's fireworks night at Banner Inland Ballpark.

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2026 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1400 or email at info@stocktonports.com.







California League Stories from May 29, 2026

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