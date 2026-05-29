Cole, Marks Deliver Stellar Pitching But Grizzlies Blanked by Giants

Published on May 29, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







FRESNO, Calif--The Fresno Grizzlies were unable to cash in on another strong pitching effort Thursday night, dropping a tightly contested 1-0 decision to the San Jose Giants at Chukchansi Park.

Fresno's pitching staff kept the Grizzlies in position all night.

Ethan Cole turned in one of his sharpest outings of the season, allowing just one run across 6.1 innings while scattering three hits and working around traffic.

The left-hander repeatedly limited damage and helped Fresno stay within striking distance in a game where offense came at a premium.

The Grizzlies defense backed Cole throughout the evening.

Jeremy Ciriaco, Ashly Andujar and Tanner Thach combined on three double plays, erasing San Jose threats and helping Fresno hold the Giants to just four hits despite several walks and stolen bases.

Offensively, Fresno struggled to break through despite a handful of opportunities.

Roldy Brito paced the attack with a 3-for-4 night and accounted for three of the Grizzlies' five hits, continuing his productive stretch against San Jose while consistently putting pressure on the Giants defense.

Fresno's best chance came in the seventh inning.

After Tanner Thach ripped his league-leading 15th double into center field to leadoff the inning and extend his hitting streak to 19 games, the Grizzlies looked poised to answer immediately, but San Jose reliever Ben Bybee recorded a pair of strikeouts to strand the tying run.

The lone run of the night came moments earlier in the top half of the seventh. San Jose loaded the bases before Lorenzo Meola brought home Damian Bravo on a force play, snapping a scoreless tie after the Grizzlies had controlled the Giants lineup for much of the evening.

Easton Marks gave Fresno every chance late, firing 2.2 scoreless innings in relief and escaping a ninth-inning jam to keep the deficit at one.

The Grizzlies brought the tying run aboard in the bottom of the ninth behind another Brito single, but San Jose held on to even the series.

Its just the second time this year the Grizzlies high powered offense has been shutout and first time in a nine-inning game as Fresno dropped the 7-inning contest against Rancho Cucamonga on April 26th 6-0.

Despite the loss, Fresno remained atop the California League North at 27-21 with a one game advantage on San Jose.

The series will continue Friday night at Chukchansi Park for Toy Story Night presented by ABC30 and Fireworks Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm.







California League Stories from May 29, 2026

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