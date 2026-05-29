Win Streak Snapped in 6-4 Loss to Quakes

Published on May 29, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - The Ports' (20-28) late rally comes up short in a 6-4 loss to Rancho Cucamonga, snapping their four-game win streak.

The Quakes (26-22) pounced early against Stockton with Ryland Zaborowski's two-RBI single for a 2-0 lead. After a two-run second inning for Rancho Cucamonga, Zaborowski picked up his third RBI of the night with a double to make it 5-0 in the third.

Shotaro Morii's first inning of work featured a leadoff double and subsequent walk helping score those two early runs, but he got out of trouble with an inning-ending double play. This allowed Morii to come out for a second inning of work, but he did not record an out with two more doubles going down the left field line.

On the other side of the starting pitching matchup, Dylan Jordan was dominant with 5.2 innings of scoreless baseball and 10 strikeouts. Brayan Vergara relieved with 2.1 innings of shutout pitching and two strikeouts of his own.

Sam Stuhr was good in relief before leaving due to an apparent leg injury, pitching two scoreless frames with two strikeouts. Jackson Nove stepped up in an extended relief outing, pitching four innings allowing just one run on two hits and two walks with six strikeouts.

The Ports sparked a rally in the ninth trailing 6-0 with a Bryan Andrade RBI single, Michael Brooks RBI groundout, and Jared Sprague-Lott's RBI single. The Quakes went to the bullpen again, but Max Durrington answered with an RBI single up the middle and made it a 6-4 game, before a groundout cut the rally just short.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS: Jackson Nove's four innings of work were a season-high and his six strikeouts tied his season-high from his time with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers earlier this year.

UP NEXT: The Ports play Rancho Cucamonga in game four of the series. Friday's game is scheduled for a 7:05 PM first pitch. It is AAPI Heritage Night at Banner Island Ballpark with a Hawaiian BBQ Special ticket offer. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a colorful Ports Hawaiian shirt presented by Parks Printing as well.

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2026 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1400 or email at info@stocktonports.com.







California League Stories from May 29, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.