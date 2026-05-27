Ports Win Third Straight in Battle with Quakes

Published on May 27, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - The Ports won a tightly contested ballgame 4-3 over Rancho Cucamonga on Tuesday night, giving them their first three-game winning streak of the season. The victory gave the Ports a 1-0 lead in the six-game series with the Quakes who came into the series tied for first in the Cal League's South Division.

The home team trailed 1-0 after the top of the third on an RBI single by Jonny McGill, but that's all starter Alejandro Manzano would allow in his three innings of work on four hits and one walk with five punchouts.

The Ports did a great job answering the Quakes scoring and would get their offense going in the bottom of the third. Jared Sprague-Lott led off with a single on a line drive to left before Max Durrington ripped a double (2) to right center off the Chase Chevrolet sign to tie the game up at 1-1. With two outs and Durrington at third, Gavin Turley smoked a line drive into the Black Oak Casino Back Porch for his second home run of the year to put the Ports ahead 3-1.

The Quakes got a run back in the fifth on a base hit by Lucas Ramirez that nicked off the glove of Daniel Bucciero at first base to make it a 3-2 game. A solo home run (7) off the roof of the Black Oak Casino Back Porch for Anyel Marquez tied the game at 3-3 in the seventh, but Stockton would answer Rancho's run again in the bottom of the inning.

Shotaro Morii hit his first double as Port out to left center before Edgar Montero smacked a single off the wall in right to put runners on the corners with no one out. Sprague-Lott's second of the game would prove to be the difference as his single up the middle put Stockton ahead 4-3.

Jackson Holmes worked a scoreless eighth by getting around a two-out single and an error by Sprague-Lott and would go on to strikeout the side in the ninth for his first professional save.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS: The win was just the Ports second when being out hit this season and they are now 7-6 in one-run games. Logan Sauve extended his on base streak to 15 straight games.

UP NEXT: Game two is set for a 7:05 PM first pitch with RHP Ubaldo Soto (0-5, 4.91) starting for the Quakes vs. LHP Jackson Phipps (0-1, 6.30) for the Ports.

Fans can score four Field Box tickets plus a $40 gift card for just $80 - with fees included for Splash's Humpday Special when they use promo code HUMPDAY.

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2026 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1400 or email at info@stocktonports.com.







California League Stories from May 27, 2026

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