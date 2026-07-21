Stockton Ports to Light up the Sky with Special Drone Show on Friday, July 31

Published on July 21, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - The Stockton Ports are bringing a brand-new postgame spectacle to Banner Island Ballpark on Friday, July 31, as fans will enjoy a special 10-minute Drone Show presented by Magical Light Show following the Ports' matchup.

Taking the place of traditional fireworks, hundreds of synchronized drones will illuminate the night sky with stunning animations, creating a one-of-a-kind entertainment experience for fans of all ages.

In addition to the postgame Drone Show, the evening will feature Health & Wellness Night, Mentor Night presented by Mentor California, and a Backpack Giveaway presented by the San Joaquin County Department of Child Support Services for the first 1,000 fans through the gates.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., with the Drone Show beginning shortly after the conclusion of the game.

Fans can purchase tickets now here for the Friday, July 31st game or by calling the Stockton Ports Ticket Office at (209) 644-1900.







California League Stories from July 21, 2026

Stockton Ports to Light up the Sky with Special Drone Show on Friday, July 31 - Stockton Ports

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