Late Effort Spoiled by Missed Chances as Grizzlies Fall Back to 2nd Place

Published on May 30, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







FRESNO, Calif.- The Fresno Grizzlies clawed all the way back to even the game, but San Jose answered immediately and handed Fresno a 6-3 loss Saturday night at Chukchansi Park, giving the Giants the edge in the six-game series heading into Sunday's finale.

After falling behind early for the third straight night, Fresno spent much of the evening trying to dig out of trouble. San Jose grabbed a run in the third on a Hayden Jatczak sacrifice fly before taking advantage of a fourth inning that unraveled after a passed ball allowed two runners into scoring position. Isaiah Barkett followed with a two-run single to push the Giants lead to 3-0.

The frustrating part for Fresno was the opportunity.

The Grizzlies matched San Jose with 10 hits and repeatedly put themselves in position to swing the game. Matt Klein and Kyle Fossum opened the second with singles but were stranded.

Tanner Thach and Klein reached in the fourth only for a double play to erase the threat. In the sixth, Fresno loaded the bases with one out after singles from Clayton Gray and Thach plus a Klein walk, only to watch a potential rally disappear after Gray was picked off third and Kyle Fossum grounded into a force play.

Still, the Grizzlies finally found the swing they had been chasing all night in the seventh.

Carlos Renzullo worked a leadoff walk and Jeremy Ciriaco followed with a single before a passed ball pushed both runners into scoring position.

After Roldy Brito struck out, Clayton Gray stepped in and hammered a game-tying three-run homer to right field, his second homer of the season, bringing Chukchansi Park to life and erasing a three-run deficit in one swing.

Instead of carrying momentum into the late innings, Fresno watched San Jose respond immediately. Rod Barajas Jr. tripled to open the eighth and Cam Maldonado crushed a two-run homer to left-center to put the Giants back in front.

Later in the inning, Barkett delivered again with an RBI single as San Jose restored a three-run cushion.

Bryson Van Sickle gave Fresno a chance to get there, stabilizing the middle innings after Marcos Herrera exited in the fourth.

Van Sickle tossed 3.1 scoreless innings with five strikeouts, stranding inherited runners and keeping the Giants quiet long enough for the offense to climb back into the game.

Gray finished 2-for-4 with all three Fresno RBI after entering in the first inning, while Thach added two hits and Klein reached base four times with a pair of singles and two walks.

Fresno, however, went just 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position and stranded 10 runners in a game that repeatedly felt within reach.

The Grizzlies made one last push in the ninth when Roldy Brito singled and Gray walked to bring the tying run aboard, but Tanner Thach was retired on batter interference to end the game as Fresno dropped into second place in the California League North.

Now, the Grizzlies head into Sunday needing a response. Fresno will look to snap the three-game skid, salvage a split of the six-game set and keep San Jose from leaving Chukchansi Park with both the series and first place.

Fresno turns to Riley Kelly in the finale, a 1:05pm start from Downtown Fresno.







California League Stories from May 30, 2026

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