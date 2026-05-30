Power Pitching Paves the Way for Close Victory

Published on May 30, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Stockton, Calif. - The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (27-22) received stellar outings from their arms on Friday night at Banner Island Ballpark, leading the way to a 3-1 win over the Stockton Ports (20-29).

Right away, the Quakes turned to the long ball to open the scoring. Kendrey Maduro connected on a solo home run in the top of the first inning, handing Rancho Cucamonga a 1-0 edge.

The Ports generated an immediate response, though, in the bottom of the frame. Max Durrington roped a leadoff double, and Gavin Turley delivered a two-bagger of his own to drive Durrington in, knotting up the contest at one.

However, that was the only tally Stockton could muster against Quakes starter Alton Davis. He proceeded to finish his outing by firing four scoreless innings, scattering two more hits and two walks while striking out a season-high seven batters in the process.

Ahead of the left-hander's final frame, Rancho Cucamonga pulled back in front thanks to another big swing. Kevyn Castillo legged out a one-out double, and the very next batter, Anyelo Marquez, blasted a two-run home run to right-center field, firing the Quakes ahead 3-1.

The bullpen took over in the bottom of the sixth, and following an early struggle, Jaren Warwick stepped up to keep the Ports off the board. He entered in the middle of a jam and handled a bases-loaded, one-out situation with ease, coaxing a strikeout and weak groundout to eliminate the threat and maintain Rancho Cucamonga's two-run lead.

Warwick built off his strong first impression on the mound, recording another pair of scoreless frames. After tossing a three-up, three-down seventh, he fanned two straight Ports to escape a two-on, one-out bind, placing Rancho Cucamonga three outs away from the win.

The Quakes then handed the ball to Fulton Lockhart in the bottom of the ninth, and he finished off his team's dominance on the hill. He punched out two consecutive hitters to close the game out, cementing a Rancho Cucamonga victory.

The Quakes can take their first series lead of the week over the Ports on Saturday at 7:05 PM. RHP Trey Gregory-Alford gets the nod for Rancho Cucamonga opposite RHP Luis Burgos for Stockton. Play picks back up at Morongo Field on June 2nd as Healthy RC Recycle opens the series against the Visalia Rawhide.







California League Stories from May 30, 2026

Power Pitching Paves the Way for Close Victory - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes

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