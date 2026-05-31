Quakes Shake Down Ports in 16-1 Loss

Published on May 30, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - The Ports (20-30) fell behind Rancho Cucamonga early and could not get the offense going in a 16-1 loss in game five of the series.

The Quakes (28-22) scored first on a Kevyn Castillo RBI triple, and the following RBI single to score him and make it 2-0 in the first inning. Rancho Cucamonga rallied for five more in the third and three in the fourth, making it 10-0.

Itsuki Takemoto finished up the fourth inning for Stockton with 0.2 innings pitched allowing zero runs on one hit and one walk with two strikeouts.

The Ports created opportunities to score runs in the first eight innings, but could not get the job done leaving 12 runners on base. They also ended both the sixth and eighth inning with the bases loaded and no runs to show for it.

Trey Gregory-Alford pitched 5.2 scoreless innings for the Quakes, allowing three hits and three walks with seven strikeouts. Nicolo Pinazzi was good out of the bullpen for Rancho Cucamonga with two scoreless innings of his own allowing two hits and one walk on five strikeouts.

Stockton did get on the board in the ninth after a Max Durrington leadoff double was followed by walks of Bobby Blandford and Daniel Bucciero. Durrington scored on a Breyson Guedez RBI ground out. That one run would be it for the Ports, leaving another two runners stranded in scoring position and losing 16-1.

UP NEXT: The Ports play Rancho Cucamonga in the series finale. Sunday's game is scheduled for a 2:09 PM first pitch. Join us for Epilepsy Awareness Day as we shine a spotlight on this important cause. Presented By Valley Children's Healthcare. It is also Cheladas Sunday, Family Funday, and Kids Club Sunday!

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2026 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1400 or email at info@stocktonports.com.







California League Stories from May 30, 2026

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