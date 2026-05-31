Schmitt Shines, Throws Nine Strikeouts in 2-0 Storm Win

Published on May 30, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Lake Elsinore Storm News Release







LAKE ELSINORE, CA - After picking up their first loss of the series last night, the Storm responded with their fourth shutout win of the season in a 2-0 victory.

Lake Elsinore tagged Inland Empire early. In the first, Kerrington Cross ripped a one-out single and Jose Verdugo followed up with an RBI-triple one batter later. It was Verdugo's second triple of the season and his 18th run batted in.

Innings two through seven would go scoreless thanks to stellar pitching from both sides. In the eighth, Lake Elsinore got its insurance. After his first Single-A hit for Alcides Hernandez, Kerrington Cross laced a hard-hit groundball to shortstop that ate up Dustin Crenshaw and drifted into the outfield. Hernandez came in to score and the Storm added a key run.

The pitching tonight was extremely effective for both teams. For Lake Elsinore, it was starter Tyler Schmitt who delivered his second quality start of the year, both of which came against Inland Empire. The righty went six innings and struck out nine while allowing just three hits. Nick Falter came in to relieve Schmitt for the seventh and eighth and pitched two quick innings with just three men reaching. Will Koger came in to shut the door for the Storm and picked up his fifth save of the season.

On the other side, right-handed reliever Scott Rouse entered for innings two through five unexpectedly after 66er starter Danny Macchiarola exited after a few warmup pitches before the start of the bottom of the second. Rouse pitched four shutout innings and allowed one hit while striking out one as well. Jose Torres pitched the final three innings for Inland Empire and let across just the one unearned run. The pitching staff for IE did everything they could, but the Storm arms never let their bats find any rhythm to get on the board.

The win moved Lake Elsinore to 4-1 in this series and clinched a series win over Inland Empire. After Rancho Cucamonga's double-digit win last night, the Storm remain one game above the Quakes for first place in the South Division.

Lake Elsinore returns to action on Sunday to face Inland Empire for game six of the six-game set from Diamond Stadium. This is the second series of the year between the Storm and the 66ers with the IE winning the first 4-2. The Storm will turn to RHP Carlos Medina (1-1, 3.81 ERA) to face 66ers LHP Jack Bowery (2-1, 4.20 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. PT.







California League Stories from May 30, 2026

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