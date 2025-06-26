Inland Empire 66ers to Pay Homage to Local Baseball History, Support Charity

June 26, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Inland Empire 66ers News Release







San Bernardino, CA: The Inland Empire 66ers of San Bernardino Professional Baseball Club, the California League affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, have partnered with Cats of San Bernardino to present Kitten Day at San Manuel Stadium on Saturday, June 28th at 6:35 pm. The Sixers will host the Visalia Rawhide.

Kittens Day pays homage to the history of San Bernardino baseball as the city was home to the San Bernardino Kittens, a Class-D team in the Southern California League in 1913. The team's moniker was a play on one of its veteran players name Kitty Brashear, who had played in the Majors in 1899 for the Louisville Colonels of the National League.

The first 1200 fans in attendance will receive a commemorative San Bernardino Kittens jersey and hats will be on sale in the team store or online at 66ers.com. Fans can also bring their cats to the stadium for the festivities with gates opening at 5:35 pm. There will be areas for fans to take photos with their felines to document their kitty's special trip to a baseball game.

"We are so excited to partner with Cats of San Bernardino and celebrate the history of San Bernadino baseball with a little twist," Inland Empire 66ers General Manager Hollee Haines said. "We pride ourselves on having fun here and also being a positive force in the community and I think we get a chance to do both with Kittens Day at San Manuel Stadium."

The 66ers players will be wearing special jerseys that will be auctioned off following the contest with proceeds going to Cats of San Bernardino, a 501c3 charity whose mission is a dedication to save the lives of cats and kittens in San Bernardino. Cats of San Bernardino will be operating a cat adoption event at the stadium during the game.

Tickets to the game and information regarding all 66ers' promotions can be found at 66ers.com or by calling (909) 888-9922.







California League Stories from June 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.