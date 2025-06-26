Grizzlies Upended by Ports

California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







For the second consecutive night, a one-sided ballgame unfolded between the Fresno Grizzlies and the Stockton Ports, but Wednesday night the Grizzlies ended up on the wrong side of an 18-4 scoreline at Chukchansi Park in Downtown Fresno.

The Grizzlies issued a season high 13 walks while surrendering Stockton's season highs in runs and hits in a game that quickly spiraled out of control.

Stockton spoiled the Grizzlies debut of 21-year-old starting pitcher Angel Jimenez by stringing together five straight baserunners before driving his pitch count to 35 in the first inning.

Stockton put together a one-out rally against Jimenez with a walk sandwiched directly in between four hits. A two-run single by Carlos Franco and a bloop single from Ali Camarillo put Stockton in front 3-0.

Jimenez tallied his first strikeout against the leadoff batter before Stockton's 1st inning rally.

Jimenez registered his second strikeout but ended his outing after two outs.

Justin Loer came on in relief, but Stockton pushed across 8 more runs in the second and the third to open its lead to 11-0.

The Grizzlies scored in the bottom of the third after Yeiker Reyes led the inning off with a single and scored on Roynier Hernandez' single into left field.

Hernandez added a two-out single in the fifth after Juan Castillo's leadoff double, scoring the Grizzlies second run after the only extra-base hit of the game for Fresno.

Stockton added three more runs in the top of the sixth to stretch the score to 17-2.

Blake Wright helped the Grizzlies to two more runs, walking and coming around to score on Francisco Garcia's single in the bottom of the sixth. Wright then drove in Felix Tena in the bottom of the ninth, pulling a single through the left side to settle the final score.

While Stockton hit its way to its best offensive performance of the year, the Grizzlies surrendered the most free passes of the season, surpassing their previous mark of 10 issued on May 14th against Lake Elsinore.

The Grizzlies offense piled up 15 hits on the night, 14 of which were singles. The Grizzlies drew just one walk on the night from an aggressive Stockton pitching staff that saw the return of Nathan Dettmer for the first time since May after 7 starts at High-A Lansing.

Fresno put the ball in play consistently against the Ports starter, tallying 10 hits in his six innings.

Three Ports relievers worked an inning apiece with Fresno tallying five hits in the final two innings.

The Grizzlies will aim to bounce back on Thursday night against the Ports with Jackson Cox slated to start on the mound against Jefferson Jean of Stockton.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:50pm.

All broadcasts will be available streamed through Bally Sports Live, the MiLB App, and the Grizzlies broadcast with Tim Slack can be accessed on fresnogrizzlies.com/watch.







