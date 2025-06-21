Grizzlies Stranded in Saturday Loss in Visalia

June 21, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







While the Fresno Grizzlies (30-38, 1-1) delivered strong pitching on Saturday night, they could not convert on a handful of scoring opportunities in a 2-0 loss to the Visalia Rawhide at Valley Strong Ballpark.

Grizzlies starter Fisher Jameson received no run support and Visalia capitalized on their few chances against him to put Fresno in an early deficit.

After the offenses went quickly in the first inning and a half, Visalia took advantage of a one-out walk and rolled two singles through the left side into left field. A wild pitch brought home the first run of the game for the Rawhide before Jameson escaped further damage by getting a pop out to shallow right and a groundout to first.

The Grizzlies singled to start the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th innings, even seeing Robert Calaz and Blake Wright tally two hits at the beginning of the 4th. But Fresno couldn't break through against Wilkin Paredes.

The Rawhide immediately capitalized on Trent Youngblood's one out double in the bottom of the 4th and with two outs, Alberto Barriga doubled him home and pushed Visalia's lead to 2-0.

Jameson did not allow another run in five innings of work, but Paredes was locked in from there and retired 11 in a row from the fourth through the first two outs in the 7th as the score remained 2-0 in favor of Visalia.

Brady Hill and Tyler Hampu tossed scoreless innings to keep the Grizzlies within striking distance and Fresno threatened with two on in the 7th before Paredes escaped with a strikeout.

Jake Fitzgibbons came on for the Rawhide and plunked Tommy Hopfe to start the 8th but struck out the next two batters. Wright notched his third hit of the game, but a broken bat ground ball ended the threat again.

After Fidel Ulloa struck out the side in the eighth while working around a walk and a single, the Grizzlies threatened one last time in the ninth against Fitzgibbons.

Nolan Clifford was hit by a pitch in the back and Alan Espinal drew a walk. But Fitzgibbons used a flyout and strikeout to end the game.

The Grizzlies had opportunities but could not convert, despite strong performances like a 3-4 night from Wright.

Fresno was 0-7 with runners in scoring position and left ten on base as Visalia rode behind their strong pitching to earn their fourth shutout of the season series.

The game also secured the season series for the Rawhide, the first time in the history of the matchup. Fresno is 56-27 all-time against Visalia with the final meeting in 2025 set for Sunday afternoon.

The series concludes Sunday afternoon as the Fresno Grizzlies will turn to Marcos Herrera against Visalia's Erick Reynoso. First pitch is scheduled for 2:00pm at Valley Strong Ballpark.

The Grizzlies return home on Tuesday to open a six-game series against the Stockton Ports, the first home series of the second half.

All broadcasts will be available streamed through Bally Sports Live, the MiLB App, and the Grizzlies broadcast with Tim Slack can be accessed on fresnogrizzlies.com/watch.







