Pineda Homers Twice But 66ers Hang On For 9-8 Win

June 21, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - A 9-8 loss started the second half of the season for the Ports (32-35) after an initial comeback erased a 6-0 deficit, the 66ers (19-48) rallied again to tie the series at 2-2.

Inland Empire jumped out to the early lead, converting two walks and an error into runs, with a Raudi Rodriguez double.

Rodriguez would come around to score on a Colin Summerhill RBI single making it 3-0 in the first.

The early onslaught continued in the second with a triple off the bat of Jorge Ruiz, then scoring on a Johan Macias RBI single. Ruiz and Macias each singled in a run in the third to make it a 6-0 66ers lead after three innings of play.

Stockton started their first comeback in the fourth when Carlos Pacheco delivered an RBI single. It was a huge night for Pedro Pineda, crushing a three-run home run to left center field, and making it 6-4 after the fourth.

After two of Riley Huge's three scoreless innings, Pineda struck again with a two-run home run (7), this time to right center field and tying the game at 6-6. Huge's third scoreless inning did not come without a scare after a pair of walks, but he worked out of trouble in the seventh. The defensive help of CJ Pittaro was clutch, making a running catch in foul ground and a long stretch on a throw from third to keep it even.

The 66ers capitalized on a mistake-filled eighth from the Ports defense. Edgar Alfonso laid down a bunt with the intention of sacrificing himself but would reach with a single after Felix Castros throw was too soft to throw him out at first. Macias would also laid down a bunt, but reached safely after a failed attempt to nab the lead runner from the defense. A balk, an RBI groundout, and a second fielder's choice that did not get the lead runner gave Inland Empire a late 9-6 advantage.

The Ports offense continued to fight back and added two in the bottom of the eighth. A no-hit rally ensued with multiple wild pitches and a passed ball helping plate two and pulling the Ports within one. Ali Camarillo worked his way up to third base after the walk and errant pitches but would not score after a strikeout to end the inning. Cameron Leary singled in the ninth to give Stockton one last chance, but he would remain stranded there as Victor Garcia closed the action with two strikeouts and his first save of the season.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS: Pedro Pineda's two home run game was his second of the season and raised his OPS to .988 on the season. It was Pineda's highest RBI total of the season as well as he finished with five.Riley Huge worked into the third inning for the first time as a Port, throwing three scoreless innings with two walks and a strikeout.

UP NEXT: Saturday night is another 7:05 first pitch at Banner Island Ballpark. RHP Blake Hammond (1-1, 5.51) gets the start for the Ports, and for the 66ers it will be RHP Peyton Olejnik (0-5, 4.50).

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2025 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1400 or email at info@stocktonports.com.







