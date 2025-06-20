Ports Close out First Half with Walk-Off Win over 66ers

June 20, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - A walk-off win for the Ports (32-34) closed out the first half of the 2025 season on Thursday night, getting them to .500 in games decided in the last at bat with a 4-3 comeback victory over Inland Empire (18-48).

The win was the Ports fourth walk-off victory of the season, making them 4-4 in games decided in the final at bat. They trailed 1-0 when Dario Laverde doubled home Raudi Rodriguez after he was hit by a pitch in the fourth. But Stockton would scrap together rallies in the next two innings to tie the game and take the lead.

A C.J. Pittaro RBI groundout scored Bryan Andrade in the fifth inning for a 1-1 game. After infield singles by Carlos Franco and Andrade in the sixth, Carlos Pacheco singled through the right side to score Franco and put the Ports ahead 2-1.

But in the eighth Johan Macias hit his first home run of the season with a runner on to put the 66ers ahead 3-2. In the ninth, Pittaro was hit on the foot by a pitch with one out before Dylan Fien singled into left. Pedro Pineda pinch ran for Fien, and a ground out by Cameron Leary moved both runners into scoring position.

Ali Camarillo hit a little dribbler up the first base line and pitcher Jaren Warwick got to it, but his push-pass-looking throw to first hit Camarillo in the back. That scored Pittaro to tie the game at 3-3, and as the ball caromed off Camarillo's back it allowed Pineda to score for the walk-off win.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS: The Ports finished with six more wins in the first half than in 2024, avoided being in fourth place at any point, and spent 19 days in second place. They went 13-14 versus the North and 19-20 against the South. Stockton moved to 22-5 when they outhit their opponents and 12-5 when they don't commit an error. It was just the second win this season when the Ports have trailed after eight innings.

Wei-En Lin pitched three perfect innings with six strikeouts. Aidan Layton allowed just one run in three innings of relief, Bryan Resituyo got the Ports out of a two-on, nobody-out jam in the seventh, and Manzano collected his first win of the season.

UP NEXT: The first game of the second half is set for a 7:05 PM first pitch, with LHP Francis Texido (1-6, 6.07) starter for the 66ers while RHP Jefferson Jean (2-3, 4.10) will be on the bump for the Ports.

The first 1,000 fans through the gates will walk away with an exclusive Splash construction bobblehead in his Cheladas jersey, presented By LiUNA Local 73 on Union Night.

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2025 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1900.







California League Stories from June 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.