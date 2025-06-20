Tena's Clutch Hit Lifts Grizzlies

Just like opening night, Felix Tena delivered a clutch at-bat late in the game to lift the Fresno Grizzlies (30-37, 1-0) to a 2-1 victory, this time to start the 2nd half by knocking down the Visalia Rawhide (35-31, 0-1) Friday night at Valley Strong Ballpark.

The Grizzlies took the early lead in the 2nd inning as Kevin Fitzer singled and moved to second on a walk to Felix Tena. After a fielder's choice failed to produce a double play for Visalia, Fitzer moved to third and scored on a wild pitch.

Visalia took until the fifth inning to answer against Bryan Mena and a one out triple by Alberto Barriga came home to score, also on a wild pitch, tying the game at one.

Both starters were solid as Mena did not issue a walk in his six innings of work, the first time in 14 starts this season that he did not issue a single free pass.

That may have been a game changer, preventing Visalia from capitalizing on their 8 hits in the first seven innings.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies were slowed by Junior Sanchez who settled after the second inning and reliever Ryan Bruno, the hard-throwing lefty from Stanford who allowed two walks and a triple, but tight-roped out of trouble.

Both Sanchez and Bruno were saved by their defense as Visalia's catcher Barriga threw out three runners in the first seven innings and four in the game. That included catching Fitzer trying to come home on a would-be wild pitch that kicked towards the Visalia dugout.

Barriga pounced on it and threw to Bruno who tagged Fitzer just in time to keep the score level.

The Grizzlies bullpen worked out of danger in the 7th as Fidel Ulloa came on after two singles forced Mena out of the game and the defense backed him up to get the lead runner at third on a bunt attempt before he struck out the final two batters of the inning.

After Luke Taggart worked a scoreless eighth inning with a strikeout, the Grizzlies offense went to work against Dawson Brown of Visalia.

The righty had not given up a run in the three weeks since the Grizzlies came from behind in the 9th inning at Chukchansi Park.

Brown worked a scoreless 8th but walked Robert Calaz on four pitches to start the ninth. After two strikeouts, Fitzer singled to move Calaz to second and setup up the go-ahead run-in scoring position.

Felix Tena delivered on an 0-2 pitch, lacing a slider into center field and bringing Calaz in to score.

With a 2-1 lead, the Grizzlies turned to Nathan Blasick who worked a scoreless ninth inning for his league leading 12th save of the season.

The Grizzlies offense was paced by Fitzer who had a three-hit night, but it was Tena who delivered the only RBI of the game for either team and in a clutch two-out, two-strike situation to lift his team.

Fresno grabs its second win of the series this week and starts the second half 1-0.

The Grizzlies will turn to Fisher Jameson on Saturday night for the 2nd game of the 2nd half as they will be opposed by left hander Wilkin Paredes.

The Grizzlies will turn to Fisher Jameson on Saturday night for the 2nd game of the 2nd half as they will be opposed by left hander Wilkin Paredes.







