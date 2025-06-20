Rawhide Hit Three Homers, Home Winning Streaks Ends at Hands of Grizzlies

June 20, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Visalia Rawhide News Release







Visalia, CA - The Visalia Rawhide hit three home runs but fell to the Fresno Grizzlies 16-6 on Thursday night at Valley Strong Ballpark.

Visalia (35-31) saw their eight game win streak at Valley Strong Ballpark come to a close but still lead this week's series against Fresno (29-37) two games to one.

The Rawhide mounted 13 hits over the course of the night and scored all six runs on three homers in the seventh inning.

Yerald Nin opened the scoring for Visalia with a two run home run to left field- his first homer with the Rawhide. Jakey Josepha later hit a three run blast off the top of the barn in right field for his first long ball in Visalia. Trent Youngblood then followed with back to back homers hitting a solo homer off the scoreboard in right field for his first professional home run.

Fresno also hit three home runs over the course of an evening with a swirling strong wind blowing out of the ballpark for the majority of the night. The Grizzlies plated four runs in the first inning and added a pair of runs in the third and fourth frames. Fresno added three runs in the seventh and five more in the ninth inning.

Grayson Hitt did not allow an earned run in two innings of relief from the mound with three strikeouts. Alvin Guzman made his pitching debut in Visalia with a 1.1 innings of scoreless work and a strikeout. Guzman previously played as an outfielder for the Rawhide in 2023 before converting to become a pitcher in the D-Backs organization.

Abdias De La Cruz finished with a four hit night on four singles and has now totaled eight hits through the first three games of the series.

The second half of the California League season starts on Friday night with the fourth game of the series between Visalia and Fresno. The first 350 fans 21 and older on Friday at Valley Strong Ballpark will receive a jersey in the style of the 1993 Central Valley Rockies courtesy of Coors Light.

Fans can also take advantage of a 4 for $44 Friday sponsored by Valley Pacific Petroleum & Chevron. Fans will receive four tickets, four hot dogs and four fountain sodas for $44 by showing a Chevron credit card or a 4 for $44 Voucher, which can be picked up at participating Chevron locations.

Margaritaville Weekend continues with a game-worn jersey auction along with merchandise and drink specials. And Decades Week moves along to 90's night at the ballpark.

Tickets can be purchased on the team's website or at the Rawhide Ticket Office sponsored by Kaweah Health starting at 10 AM on weekday gamedays.







California League Stories from June 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.