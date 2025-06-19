Visalia's Four Run Comeback Stuns Fresno

June 19, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Visalia Rawhide News Release







Visalia, CA - Adrian Rodriguez hit a game winning bases clearing double in the sixth inning as the Visalia Rawhide erased two seperate four run deficits to defeat the Fresno Grizzlies 8-7 on Wednesday night at Valley Strong Ballpark.

Visalia (35-30) improves to 9-5 versus Fresno (28-37) this season and needs one more win this week to clinch the season series over their south valley rivals. The Rawhide are 12-3 in June and have won eight straight games at Valley Strong Ballpark.

The Rawhide scored five runs in a decisive sixth inning. Visalia trailed by four runs entering the frame. Diosfran Cabeza and Abdias De La Cruz led off the inning reaching on back to back infield singles. Alberto Barriga followed with a double off the left field wall to score the inning's first run. Trent Youngblood drove in a run on an infield single and Alexander Benua walked to load the bases.

Rodriguez took the count to two strikes before lining a ball down the left field line that rolled to the corner and allowed Benua, the game winning run, to score from first base.

Fresno took an early 4-0 lead but Visalia chipped away scoring three runs in the fourth. Cabeza drove in a run on an RBI single, De La Cruz hit a double to left field and a bobbled ground ball by Fresno's first baseman off the bat of Youngblood allowed two more runs to score.

Braden Quinn secured his third win of the year for Visalia by tossing two innings in relief. Sandro Santana pitched two scoreless frames allowing just one baserunner with three strikeouts. Dawson Brown earned his second save of the season with a perfect ninth inning.

De La Cruz finished the day with three hits and two runs with Cabeza and Yassel Soler also totaling two hit days.

The Rawhide improve to 23-12 at Valley Strong Ballpark- the most home wins of any team in the California League. Visalia has won five games in a row!

Game three of the series on Thursday kicks off Margaritaville weekend with a tropical Oven Mitt Giveaway for the first 250 fans courtesy of Echelon Security Group Inc. Margaritaville weekend includes a jersey auction for the Rawhide's in-game worn Margaritaville jerseys along with merchandise and drink specials.

In addition, as part of a Visalia Oaks and Party Works Dress Up Thursday any fan wearing Visalia Oaks gear or appropriate beach attire can receive a free ticket to the 4Creeks Pasture. Fans can visit the Rawhide Ticket Office presented by Kaweah Health to claim their free ticket.

Valley Strong Ballpark will also feature $5.59 drinks until first pitch and sponsored drinks for $5.59 during the game, courtesy of Michelob Ultra, Estrella Jalisco, Coors Light & Pacifico. Thursday will also be 80's night at the ballpark.

Tickets for all upcoming Rawhide games can be purchased on the team's website or at the Rawhide Ticket Office sponsored by Kaweah Health starting at 10 AM on weekday gamedays.







