Another Quality Start for Sha But Ports Fall 5-1

June 19, 2025 - California League (CalL)

STOCKTON, Calif. - A 5-1 loss on Wednesday night will prevent the Ports from having the opportunity to finish the first half with a .500 record, as they dropped to 31-34 with one more game to play in the season's first half after the loss to Inland Empire (18-47).

Tzu-Chen Sha was saddled with a tough-luck loss in this third quality start of the year, allowing just an unearned run in six innings of work on five hits and one walk with six punchouts.

That unearned run came in the sixth inning of what was a pitcher's duel at the time. Sha allowed a leadoff single to Raudi Rodriguez before retiring the next two batters. He then got a fly ball to shallow right off the bat of John Wimmer, and though Jared Sprague-Lott did a great job getting to the ball, he couldn't haul it in on an over-the-shoulder grab and the drop led to Rodriguez scoring to put Inland Empire up 1-0.

The 66ers broke through for four runs in the seventh against reliever Blake Hammond, who had been very solid for the Ports out of the pen for the last two months. Control would be an issue for Hammond tonight, however, as he walked the first batter he faced and uncorked three wild pitches in the inning, along with allowing two singles and a triple that put Inland Empire ahead 5-0.

Stockton would manage to get a run across in the eighth on an RBI double (1) for Tommy Takayoshi, but they would strand 11 runners on base in the game, including two more in that eighth.

UP NEXT: Game three is set for a 7:05 PM first pitch with RHP Chris Clark (1-6, 5.48) going for the 66ers versus LHP Wei-En Lin (1-4, 4.21) for the Ports. It will be a Barks and Brews night at Banner Island Ballpark where fans can bring their four-legged friends to the game while enjoying $1 beer.

