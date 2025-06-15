Stuhr's Gem Not Enough in Giants Walk-Off Win

June 15, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - Turnabout was fair play on Sunday, as it was the Giants (40-23) turn for a walk-off win in a series finale, flipping the script from their last game-six meeting, with San Jose winning 3-2 in the bottom of the ninth to take the six-game series 4-2.

The Ports (30-33) took an early lead in the third inning after Cesar Gonzalez reached on an infield single and Pedro Pineda singled into right center to put two aboard with no one out. Jared Sprague-Lott would score Gonzalez on a sac fly before Pineda came in on a wild pitch for a 2-0 Stockton lead.

The Ports maintained that lead thanks to five shutout innings from Sam Stuhr, who allowed just two hits and one walk with three strikeouts for his best start of the season. Bryan Restituyo got around a pair of singles for a scoreless sixth before running into trouble in the seventh. After allowing a double just inside the third-base bag to Lisbel Diaz, Robert Hipwell belted a two-run homer out to deep right to tie the game at 2-2.

Cameron Leary doubled (14) in the ninth but was left stranded, and Alejandro Manzano got around a two-out singled in the bottom of the inning to send the game into the 10th. The Ports got the automatic runner to third in the 10th before Gonzalez drove a ball up the middle that caromed off the back of San Jose's pitcher. It allowed him to reach but Bryan Andrade had to stay put at third. But the next wo Stockton batters struck out to end the inning and send the game to the bottom of the 10th.

A good sacrifice bunt from the first batter was handled well by Manzano, but Sprague-Lott couldn't squeeze it at first and the Ports only error allowed the runner to reach. Manzano got a ground out to first before an intentional pass loaded the bases. He struck out Dakota Jordan for the second out, and what would have been the final out if not for the error. But Maui Ahuna singled up the middle to score the winning run and give San Jose the walk-off win.

The Giants now lead the season series 7-5 with, 12 more games left to play against San Jose. Their number to clinch the first half of the California League North is down to one game after Sunday's win.

UP NEXT: The Ports will begin a six-game series back at Banner Island Ballpark against the Inland Empire 66ers on Tuesday at 7:05 PM.

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2025 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1900 or email at info@stocktonports.com.







California League Stories from June 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.