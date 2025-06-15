Quakes Roll to Fourth Straight Over 66ers

June 15, 2025 - California League (CalL)

San Bernardino, CA - One night after wrapping up the First Half South Division Title, the Quakes kept on rolling at San Manuel Stadium, taking their fourth straight win over Inland Empire, 6-4 on Saturday night.

Mairo Martinus had three hits and two RBIs, as the Quakes won their first series victory in nearly a month, as they've taken four of the first five in the series.

Trailing 1-0 in the fourth, Rancho got even when Martinus drove home Samuel Munoz with an RBI single off Inland starter Francis Texido.

The Quakes took the lead for good, scoring three times and chasing Texido (1-6) in the fifth. Niko Perez and Martinus each had a run-scoring hit in the inning, giving Rancho a 4-1 lead.

The 66ers threatened in the sixth, scoring twice against Marco Corcho, but Shawn Oduber (2-0) came out of the pen and left the tying runs stranded to preserve a 6-4 lead.

Jhonny Jimenez pitched around two hits in the ninth to earn his second save of the year.

The Quakes (37-25) will send Jakob Wright (0-0) to the mound on Sunday at 2:05pm, as he'll take on Peyton Olejnik (0-5) in the finale.

The Quakes will return home to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, June 17th, taking on the Lake Elsinore Storm in a six-game home stand. Tuesday the 17th will be Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday, with fans having the opportunity to score a FREE Club Seat ticket to the game by visiting the website. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!







