Bats Go Quiet in 6-1 Loss to San Jose

June 15, 2025 - California League (CalL)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Six unanswered runs for San Jose on Saturday night led to a 6-1 loss for Stockton, with the Ports needing to win on Sunday to earn a split in the six-game series.

The Ports usual winning formula of scoring first and not committing an error wasn't enough in game five of the series in San Jose, as the offense got stuck on one early run and only tallied two hits.

Catcher Dylan Fien singled through the right side with one out in the first for the Ports first hit of the game. He advanced to second on a passed ball, moved to third on a ground out, and came in to score on a wild pitch for an early 1-0 advantage.

But Stockton wouldn't get another hit until a Cameron Leary single in the ninth, leaving five Ports who walked stranded throughout the game while the Giants offense went to work. Starter Jose Dicochea pitched 1-2-3 first and third innings but gave up a pair of runs in the second and fourth frames along with another run in the fifth.

The first two batters of the inning reached each time with a hit followed by a walk. A Jeremiah Jenkins RBI double just inside the right field line plated the first two San Jose runs, and a two-RBI base hit up the middle for Dakota Jordan scored two more for a 4-1 Giants lead after four innings.

An RBI triple for Lisbel Diaz scored another run in the fifth, and an RBI double for Maui Ahuna scored one more off Andinson Ferrer in the sixth.

The Ports are now 24-7 when they score first and 10-5 when they don't commit an error.

UP NEXT: The Father's Day series finale is scheduled for a 1:00 PM first pitch, with RHP Drake George going for San Jose (2-1, 3.59) versus RHP Sam Stuhr (2-2, 6.06) for Stockton.

