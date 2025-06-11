Five-Straight Wins for Ports After 6-3 Defeat of Giants

June 11, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - The Ports won their fifth-straight game on Wednesday afternoon behind another quality start from Tzu-Chen Sha and a 13-hit barrage from the Stockton offense in a 6-3 win over the Giants.

Stockton (30-29) again scored first - and are now 24-6 when they do so - as they struck in the first inning on Cameron Leary's first double of the game to score Ali Camarillo for an early 1-0 lead. San Jose (36-23) would tie the game in the bottom of the second with their own double off the wall from Robert Hipwell to knot it up at 1-1.

But the Ports would take the lead for good in the fifth with a three-run frame against reliever Charlie McDaniel. Jared Sprague-Lott bunted up the third base line for a base hit to lead off the inning followed by an opposite field double (11) for C.J. Pittaro to put the Ports ahead 2-1. Catcher Dylan Fien singled through the left side with the infield in to score Pittaro before designated hitter Carlos Franco tripled to center for his first three bagger since 2022 in the ACL to score Camarillo and put Stockton ahead 4-1.

The Giants got a pair back in the bottom of the sixth after Sha allowed a single and hit a pair of batters to start the inning. He'd strike out the next two San Jose hitters, but Zander Darby singled through the right side to cut it to a 4-3 game.

The Ports would get a pair of insurance runs, however, when Leary doubled (13) again with one out in the seventh and came in on an RBI single from Franco for a 5-3 lead, and in the ninth when Leary singled home Camarillo to go up 6-3.

Alejandro Manzano allowed just two hits with no walks and three strikeouts in his three scoreless innings to earn his fourth save of the season.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS: The Ports played error-free baseball to improve to 10-4 when they don't commit an error. Their 13 hits tied for their fourth-highest total of the season, matching the 13 hits they racked up against Fresno on June 8.

UP NEXT: Game three is scheduled for a 6:30 first pitch with two 19-year-old lefties going head-to-head, as the Giants will start LHP Jacob Bresnahan (0-2, 4.25) versus LHP Wei-En Lin (1-3. 4.30) for the Ports.

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2025 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1900.







California League Stories from June 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.