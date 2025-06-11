Losing Streak Reaches Eight for Rancho

June 11, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







San Bernardino, CA - The Quakes saw their losing streak extend to a season-worst eight straight, as Inland Empire ended their own six-game losing streak with a 7-5 win over Rancho on Tuesday night at San Manuel Stadium.

The loss, coupled with Visalia's seventh straight win, leaves the Quakes just three games up in the South Division, now with eight to play.

The Quakes trailed 3-0, but rallied to take the lead on two different occasions. Ultimately, three defensive errors made the difference, handing Inland a total of five unearned runs.

Niko Perez ripped a three-run double in the fifth, giving the Quakes their first lead of the night at 4-3.

The 66ers tied it with an unearned run in the bottom of the inning, but saw the Quakes take a 5-4 advantage in the sixth, when Jose Meza walked with the bases loaded.

In the bottom of the sixth though, Inland took the lead for good, as Dario Laverde's two-run double made it a 6-5 game against Jhonny Jimenez (1-1).

Trailing 7-5, Rancho got the first man aboard to open the ninth, but closer Bridger Holmes retired the final three hitters to earn his sixth save of the year.

66ers' reliever Sadiel Baro (1-1) was credited with the win.

Jaron Elkins had three hits and walked twice, stealing three bases. Eduardo Quintero was 2-for-3 with a pair of walks and stole a team-high four bases in the loss.

Rancho (33-25) will send Logan Tabeling (3-1) to the mound on Wednesday, as he'll take on Brandon Dufault (0-0) at 6:35pm.

The Quakes will return home to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, June 17th, taking on the Lake Elsinore Storm in a six-game home stand. Tuesday the 17th will be Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday, with fans having the opportunity to score a FREE Club Seat ticket to the game by visiting the website. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!







California League Stories from June 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.