Giants Down Quakes on Saturday

June 29, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







San Jose, CA - The Giants rolled to their second straight win over the Quakes on Saturday evening, 12-4 at Excite Ballpark.

Zander Darby followed Friday's five-RBI effort with a four-RBI performance, helping the Giants to their fourth win in five games over the Quakes this week.

Rancho starter Jholbran Herder (3-2) gave up a run in the second and then got charged with five in the third, as the Giants raced to a 6-0 lead.

The Quakes battled back with four in the fourth, chasing San Jose starter Gerelmi Maldonado. Mairo Martinus, Victor Rodrigues and Eduardo Quintero all recorded RBI hits, making it 6-4.

That's as close as Rancho would get, as the Giants would get home runs from Nomar Diaz and Robert Hipwell, scoring the final eight runs of the game.

Tyler Switalski (3-1) was credited with the win for the Giants.

On Sunday, the Quakes (3-5, 44-30) will send Logan Tabeling (4-1) will go for Rancho against San Jose's Drake George (2-1) in the series-finale at 5pm.

The Quakes will return to LoanMart Field for a three-game set against the Visalia Rawhide on Tuesday, July 1st. Tuesday will be a Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday where fans can score a FREE Club Seat Ticket to the game. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!







California League Stories from June 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.