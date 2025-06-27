Quakes Rally for First Win in San Jose

June 27, 2025 - California League (CalL)

San Jose, CA - The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes ended an eight-game head-to-head losing streak to the San Jose Giants, thanks to a come-from-behind 8-5 win on Thursday night at Excite Ballpark.

Rancho overcame an early 5-2 deficit, scoring the final six runs of the game to win their first game in San Jose this year.

Rancho starter Samuel Sanchez struggled early on the hill, giving up his first four home runs of 2025, including a pair to Lisbel Diaz, as the Giants built a 5-2 advantage.

The Quakes began their rally immediately though, as a two-run single from Jaron Elkins make it 5-4 in the fourth.

In the sixth, the Quakes took advantage of four walks by San Jose reliever Elijah Pleasants (0-1). Cameron Decker, who finished with a double and a run scored, drove in the go-ahead run with a sac fly, making it 6-5.

Samuel Munoz helped the Quakes capitalize on a San Jose error, as his two-run, two-out double made it 8-5.

Nicolas Cruz (3-2), Dilan Figueredo and Myles Caba combined for scoreless relief, with Caba earning his second save of the year with a scoreless ninth.

Rancho (3-3, 44-28) will send Aidan Foeller (3-2) to the mound on Friday, with San Jose countering with lefty Jacob Bresnahan (2-2) at 7:00pm.

Rancho (3-3, 44-28) will send Aidan Foeller (3-2) to the mound on Friday, with San Jose countering with lefty Jacob Bresnahan (2-2) at 7:00pm.







